MINOT, N.D. -- Great Falls CMR throwers Breanna Johns and Hunter Clark have signed to continue their track and field careers with Minot State, the school recently announced.
Johns was third in the shot put at the Class AA state meet in May with a heave of 38 feet, 11 inches. She also throws the discus.
Clark was sixth in the shot put and the discus in the boys meet. His throws were 46-2 1/2 and 142-2.
The CMR duo are two of 21 athletes signed by the Beavers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.