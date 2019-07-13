406 logo

MINOT, N.D. -- Great Falls CMR throwers Breanna Johns and Hunter Clark have signed to continue their track and field careers with Minot State, the school recently announced.

Johns was third in the shot put at the Class AA state meet in May with a heave of 38 feet, 11 inches. She also throws the discus.

Clark was sixth in the shot put and the discus in the boys meet. His throws were 46-2 1/2 and 142-2.

The CMR duo are two of 21 athletes signed by the Beavers. 

Tags

Load comments