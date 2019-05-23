Here is a look at the State A track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.
Defending team champs: Corvallis (boys), Dillon (girls)
Returning individual champs: Dillon’s Tylia DeJohn (girls 200), Whitefish’s Lauren Schulz (girls 400), Miles City’s Heather Baker (girls 800), Polson’s Bea Frissell (girls 1,600 and 3,200), Miles City’s McKenna Friend (girls 300 hurdles), Butte Central’s Lindsay McGree (girls long jump), Lewistown’s Anna Zimmer (girls shot put), Corvallis’ Calla Haldorson (discus), Columbia Falls’ Angellica Street (girls javelin), Miles City’s Keith Vanderlaan (boys 100 and 200), Polson’s Quin Stewart (boys 800), Laurel’s Levi Taylor (boys 1,600 and 3,200), Polson’s Zane Johnson (boys triple jump), Sidney’s Carter Hughes (shot put and discus),
Overview: With nine returning state champs, the girls field will have plenty of familiar faces. Dillon’s DeJohn has the classification’s top times in both the 100 and 200, and teammate Ainsley Shipley brings the top times in both hurdles, giving the Beavers a good 1-2 punch in their hopes to defend their team title. Polson’s Frissell has the inside track on repeating in her events. She has A’s top 1,600 and 3,200 times with some space to share. Butte Central’s McGree has improved on last year’s state title jump by more than a foot (18-3 ½) as she looks to repeat. Lewistown’s Anna Zimmer will have to get past her sister Kylie if she wants to repeat in the shot put. It’s Kylie with the best throw in the state so far (43-7), with Anna close behind (41-10). Corvallis’ Haldorson is going for her fourth discus title. In the javelin, Street has a state-leading qualifying mark (158-8) that exceeds the current state record (152-8) and is currently fourth out of all throws in the nation this season.
On the boys' side, while Sidney’s Hughes — who has the top shot put and discus throws in the state — has nearly a three-foot advantage in the shot put, the top three throwers in the state are all Class A athletes. In fact, seven of the state’s top-10 throws this season came from the Class A ranks. Frenchtown sophomore Jace Klucewich brings A’s fastest times in the 100 and 200, and combined with Tyler Schmautz’s state-best qualifying time in the 800 gives the Broncs some depth on the track. Same with Taylor’s strong showings in the 1,600 and 3,200, where he has the state’s best and second-best qualifying marks (and has a shot at state records), and Chris Abell’s top A mark in the 110 hurdles. Dillon has the top jumpers in the state — Alfred Peterson (long jump) and Zane Johnson (triple jump) — as well the top 1,600 relay time, so maybe we’re in for a balanced team race for the boys.
