Avery Stiles

Jefferson's Avery Stiles embraces a coach after setting the meet record in the high jump at 6-foot-9¼ this season.

 TOMMY MARTINO, Missoulian

Boys State B Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Legends Field, Kalispell

Last year’s champion: Forsyth

Who’s back: Baker, Bigfork, Choteau, Colstrip, Columbus, Conrad, Cut Bank, Fairfield, Florence-Carlton, Forsyth, Glasgow, Harlem, Huntley Project, Jefferson, Joliet, Lame Deer, Lincoln County, Lodge Grass, Loyola Sacred Heart, Malta, Manhattan, Poplar, Powell County, Red Lodge, Rocky Boy, Roundup, Shepherd, St. Ignatius, St. Labre Catholic, Sweet Grass County, Thompson Falls, Three Forks, Townsend, Troy, Whitehall, Wolf Point.

Storyline: Sweet Grass County’s Casey Gunlikson is one of the most dominant and entertaining runners to watch at the meet, and he’s peaking. Gunlikson ran a 10.81 in the 100 meters. Loyola Sacred Heart had the most dominant performance coming out of the West, and Huntley Project’s track team is one of the most complete coming from the South.

Also: Watching the battle between Jefferson high jumper Avery Stiles, who has developed a reputation for being one of the best jumpers in the state, and Joliet’s Ry Olson should be one of the exciting features of this track meet stockpiled with talent. Huntley Project’s Bradley Graves was also dominant in the hurdles coming out of the Southern Divisional.

Girls State B Tournament

Friday-Saturday

At Legends Field, Kalispell

Last year’s champion: Bigfork

Who's back: Baker, Bigfork, Choteau, Colstrip, Columbus, Conrad, Cut Bank, Fairfield, Florence-Carlton, Forsyth, Glasgow, Harlem, Huntley Project, Jefferson, Joliet, Lame Deer, Lincoln County, Lodge Grass, Loyola Sacred Heart, Malta, Manhattan, Poplar, Powell County, Red Lodge, Rocky Boy, Roundup, Shepherd, St. Ignatius, St. Labre Catholic, Sweet Grass County, Thompson Falls, Three Forks, Townsend, Troy, Whitehall, Wolf Point.

Storyline: Last year's state champ is back, and from the indication of the Western Divisionals, Bigfork looks just as strong collectively as a team as it did last season. Look for Bigfork to repeat as a team champion as it once again dominated the Western Class B Divisional.

Also: The battle between Colstrip distance runner Whitney Hanson and L’Tia Lawrence of Harlem should be intriguing. Huntley Project’s Emily Poole will get a chance to showcase her throwing skills. Poole won the shot, discus and javelin in the Southern Divisionals by significant margins. Baker’s Wrenzi Wrzesinski will get an opportunity to showcase her blazing speed in the 100 and 300 hurdles. At the Southern B Divisional, Baker’s times of 15.41 and 47.14 were not challenged.

Jason Blasco is the lead prep sports reporter for the Helena Indepedent-Record and a sports reporter for the 406mtsports.com network.

Tags

Load comments