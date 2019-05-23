Here is a look at the State C track and field meet at the Laurel Sports Complex on Friday and Saturday.
Defending team champs: Ennis (boys), Manhattan Christian (girls)
Returning individual champs: Winnett-Grass Range’s Zoe Delaney (girls 100, 400), West Yellowstone’s Averi Parker (girls 1,600, 3,200), Great Falls Central’s Noah Ambuehl (boys shot put), Seeley-Swan’s Terra Bertsch (girls pole vault), Noxon’s Levi Brubaker (boys triple jump), Darby’s Casey Ehmann (girls 300 hurdles), Seeley-Swan’s Klaire Kovatch (girls discus), Plentywood’s Brenna Osksa (girls high jump), Manhattan Christian’s Riley Schott (boys 3,200), Valley Christian’s Benjamin Tuinstra (boys 110 hurdles), Turner’s Cody Welsh (boys 300 hurdles).
Overview: The Ennis boys beat Scobey by two points at last year’s State C meet, but a new champion will likely be crowned this year. The four-time defending state champion Mustangs finished 16th at last week’s Western C divisional, won by Manhattan Christian. Scobey finished second to Richey-Lambert at the Eastern C divisional, Park City won the Southern C and Fort Benton took first in both the boys and girls Northern C team races.
Scobey also finished second (to Westby-Grenora) at the Eastern C girls meet, Melstone won the Southern C and Seeley-Swan topped the Western C. At last year’s State C girls championship, Fort Benton finished 3 ½ points behind Manhattan Christian.
Delaney is thousandths of a second away from being a two-time defending champion in the State C girls 200-meter dash. She lost to then-senior Alex Veltkamp in a photo finish last May in Great Falls.
This spring, Delaney has the best 200 mark (26.49 seconds) in Class C. The junior is also the classification’s best in the 400 (58.35) and 800 (2:22.38).
Delaney’s second straight 100 title looks tougher to capture. Her time of 12.95 is second among Class C girls, 0.13 seconds behind Charlo sophomore Carlee Fryberger, who also has the top 100-meter hurdles mark (15.66).
Parker, a junior at West Yellowstone, still has the top C girls 3,200 mark, and by a healthy margin. Her time of 11:54.04 is 14.51 seconds clear of the next-best C girl, Scobey sophomore Gracee Lekvold.
Parker is third in the 1,600 (5:32.3), Lekvold is second (5:28.5) and Seeley-Swan freshman Sariah Maughan is No. 1 (5:22.39).
On the boys' side, Scobey senior Martin Farver is searching for his first state title in any event, and he has a good chance to leave Laurel with multiple gold medals. The Dickinson State signee owns top C marks in the 100 (11.11), 200 (22.68) and is second to Seeley-Swan senior Hunter Shelmerdine in the 400. Shelmerdine (49.82) is more than a second clear of Farver (51.19).
