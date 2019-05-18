HELENA — Both Helena High and Helena Capital girls track teams found themselves all over the leader boards in the Class AA Western Divisional track meet Friday and Saturday at Vigilante Stadium.
The Bengals won the most events, and the Bruins scored the majority of the team points at 106 with Flathead finishing second with 82 points and Hellgate coming in a close third with 80 points.
Helena catapulted by the performances of its two top-tier runners Odessa Zentz and Kylie Hartnett.
Hartnett took first in the 1,600 meters with a time of 5 minutes, 9.25 seconds and Zentz finished first in the 400 with a time of 57.44.
"We would like to be in the top three, and you are always trying to focus on that, but I think given what we've done (as a team), I think we put ourselves in a pretty good position," Helena coach Sheila Williams said. "It'll be fun, and I think the MHSA state track meet will be a fun weekend to see what they can do."
The success by the young Bengals was spawned from Zentz and Hartnett's competitive tenacity, Williams said. The two underclassmen were a step above the competition.
"I just love the way they compete, and the confidence they have in themselves," Williams said. "Both of them worked very, very hard, and they've put on tons of miles."
Missoula Big Sky and Missoula Sentinel were also well-represented in the second day of the track meet.
Sentinel's Ashley McElmurry captured first place in the 100 hurdles, recording a time of 14.64, and Isabella Reed, of Big Sky, cleared a height of 10 feet for first place in the pole vault.
Flathead's Madison Boles placed first in the high jump with a height of 5-3, and Lauren Heggen of Sentinel captured early in the triple jump with a first-place distance of 38-7.
Hellgate was in contention for second place until Flathead edged them out. The Knights had two good days, according to coach Jeff Dohn. The team also qualified in 13 out of 17 events at state.
Emily Ratz finished third in the 100 with a time of 12.77, a personal record. She also placed fifth in the 400 with a time of 1:01.16.
Another surprise for the Knights was the performance of sophomore Abby Kendrick. Kendrick placed second in both of the 1,600 and 3,200, recording times of 5:18.49 and 11: 27.57.
Piper Pfister also finished first in the javelin for the Knights, recording a distance of 122-4.
It was a strong showing for a team that was trying to conserve a lot of their talent for the state meet.
"We have a nice girls team, and didn't run everyone either," Dohn said. "The divisionals wasn't as crucial to us scoring, and it is more important that we stay healthy going into next week. No one has said much about us, but we have talent."
Bruins coach Dick McMahon felt both the crosstown rivals were well-represented in this week's divisional meet.
Capital qualified in 15 of the 17 events for next week's Class AA state track meet at Legends Field in Kalispell.
Capital's Audrey Bloomquist won the 100 with a personal record time of 12.46, breaking a 36-year-old school record held by Melanie Hull by one second.
Helena's Courtney Matteucci captured first in the discus with a winning distance of 110-2.
"Helena was very well-represented, and hopefully (the two teams) can put it together next week," McMahon said. "Everyone (at state) starts at zero again. Hopefully, we can make some noise. There are a lot of fantastic athletes in the state of Montana, and they just gave it their best performance."
