MISSOULA — Missoula Sentinel's Rylan Ortt was named the Gatorade Montana Boys Track & Field Athlete of the Year on Monday morning for his performance last season in the javelin.
Ortt, who just graduated from Sentinel High, was ranked nationally in the javelin throughout the outdoor track & field season. Back on April 13, Ortt was ranked fifth in the nation after completing a toss of 198 feet, 6 inches. Just six days later, he tossed 200-10 which put him at fourth nationally.
As the season went on and marks around the country got better, Ortt entered the State AA meet ranked 13th in the nation at 203-02. At state, he ripped a toss of 208 feet, 8 inches on his first throw which was good enough to tie him for sixth nationally with Kalispell Glacier's Evan Todd to end the season. That throw won Ortt the state title after placing as the runner-up to Todd in 2018.
On his first throw, Ortt goes 208 feet, 8 inches which now ties him for sixth in the nation with Todd. That’s a personal best for Ortt @SentinelTrackMT #mtscores pic.twitter.com/xed5SqbAnh— Kyle Hansen (@khansen406) May 25, 2019
Ortt's performance helped Sentinel win its first State AA boys track & field title since 1964 when it was Missoula County High School.
"I'm super honored to receive the reward," Ortt said. "It's a great award that helps you give to a good cause. I'm lucky to have the coaches I had to help me along the way."
The 6-foot-2 Ortt, who was also Sentinel's starting quarterback for two straight years, will play football at Montana State in the fall.
Off the field, Ortt has volunteered locally as a youth track and football coach. He has also maintained a 3.47 GPA.
Ortt joins recent Gatorade winners Garrison Hughes (2017-18, Sidney), Dawson LaRance (2016-17, Billings Senior), Jake Perrin (2015-16, Kalispell Flathead), and Dalton Daum (2014-15, Butte) among the state's list of former award winners.
Ortt also has the opportunity to award a $1,000 grant to a local or national youth sports organization of his choosing. He is also eligible to submit an essay to win one of 12 $10,000 spotlight grants for the organization of choice.
