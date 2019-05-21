Elite Track and Field Lists
These lists are event leaders from Montana high schools from around the state from times that were compiled from the results and the deep lists that were entered into the montanatrack.com website. The all-class state records are in parentheses. If there are any time corrections or missing meets on the website’s results page, please feel free to tweet the site’s Twitter (@Montana_Track) or email at jeff_hedstrom07@hotmail.com.
May 18, 2019
BOYS
100 meters (10.50): Casey Gunlikson, Big Timber 10.81; Connor Ryan, Billings West 10.90; Jaden Foster, Missoula Sentinel 10.94; Austin Hernandez, Huntley Project 10.98; Dyllyn Stabler, Kalispell Glacier 11.04; Jace Klucewich, Frenchtown 11.06; Bret Morris, Helena Capital 11.09; Chance Sheldon-Allen, Kalispell Flathead 11.09; Martin Farver, Scobey 11.11; Eyezayah Boroughs, Billings West 11.13.
AA-Ryan, Billings West; A-Klucewich, Frenchtown; B-Gunlikson, Big Timber; C-Farver, Scobey.
200 meters (21.06): Connor Ryan, Billings West 21.94; Chance Sheldon-Allen, Kalispell Flathead 22.32; Jaden Foster, Missoula Sentinel 22.34; Eyezayah Boroughs, Billings West 22.35; Casey Gunlikson, Big Timber 22.41; Jace Klucewich, Frenchtown 22.46; Cooper Craig, Bozeman 22.51 ; Drew Morgan, Columbia Falls 22.57; Tommy Mellott, Butte 22.61; Jack Waddell, Livingston 22.62.
AA-Ryan, Billings West; A-Klucewich, Frenchtown; B-Gunlikson, Big Timber; C-Farver, Scobey (22.68).
400 meters (47.52): Dylan Cervelli, Dillon 49.42; Jaden Foster, Missoula Sentinel 22.34; Hunter Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan 49.82; Mitchell Burns, Huntley Project 50.02; Kameron Rauser, Townsend 50.03; Casey Gunlikson, Big Timber 50.05; Hunter Leighty, Troy 50.29; Jay Beagle, Libby 50.41; Trevin Gradney, Billings West 50.69; Lee Walburn, Whitefish 50.48.
AA-Foster, Missoula Sentinel; A-Cervelli, Dillon; B-Burns, Huntley Project; C-Shelmerdine, Seeley-Swan.
800 meters (1:50.22) Tyler Schmautz, Frenchtown 1:56.94; Levi Taylor, Laurel 1:57.25; James Normandeau, Ronan 1:58.30; Tanner Trafton, Lewistown 1:58.85; Kyle Calles, Kalispell Flathead 1:59.38; Finn Bentler, Billings Senior 1:59.65; Quin Stewart, Polson 1:59.88; Kaiden Romney, Frenchtown 2:00.50; Van Gottwals, Billings West 2:00.63; Taggert Devaney, Laurel 2:00.64.
AA-Calles, Kalispell Flathead; A-Schmautz, Frenchtown; B-Zak Meeker, Manhattan (2:00.91); C-Jesse Shaske, Alberton-Superior (2:01.73)
1600 meters (4:12.06): Levi Taylor, Laurel 4:17.29; Ben Perrin, Kalispell Flathead 4:21.02; Owen Smith, Billings Senior 4:25.97; Tyler Schmautz, Frenchtown 4:27.06; Jonathan Wheeler, Bozeman 4:29.60; Alexander Koehn, Billings West 4:30.45; Ian Curtis, Missoula Hellgate 4:30.85; Gordon Gentry, Great Falls CMR 4:30.85; Lukas Horejsi, Missoula Hellgate 4:31.55; Griffin May, Bozeman 4:32.03.
AA-B. Perrin, Kalispell Flathead; A-Taylor, Laurel; B-Zak Meeker, Manhattan (4:36.60); C-Wills Degrandpre, Charlo (4:36.16).
3200 meters (9:04.35): Ben Perrin, Kalispell Flathead 9:16.53; Levi Taylor, Laurel 9:19.01; Ian Curtis, Missoula Hellgate 9:39.85; Owen Smith, Billings Senior 9:50.93; Simon Hill, Kalispell Glacier 9:51.13; Lucas Horejsi, Missoula Hellgate 9:51.26; Riley Schott, Manhattan Christian 9:51.45; Sam Fulbright, Lewistown 9:53.07; Gordon Gentry, Great Falls CMR 9:53.12; Connor O'Hara, Great Falls CMR 9:53.21.
AA-B. Perrin, Kalispell Flathead; A-Taylor, Laurel; B-Brad Cichosz, Harlem (10:09.90); C-Schott, Manhattan Christian.
110 hurdles (14.21): Bradley Graves, Huntley Project 14.32; Caden Olsen, Billings Skyview 14.95; Jaromy Coomes, Billings West 15.05; Chris Abell, Laurel 15.07; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project 15.11; Lee Walburn, Whitefish 15.13; Chris Hust, Huntley Project 15.15; Kameron Rauser, Townsend 15.24; Camden Capser, Billings Central 15.28; Peter Demars, Billings West 40.07.
AA-Olsen, Billings Skyview; A-Abell, Laurel; B-Graves, Huntley Project; C-Dylan Parks, Darby (15.33).
300 hurdles (37.66): Drew Deck, Kalispell Glacier 39.02; Casey Gunlikson, Big Timber 39.29; Bradley Graves, Huntley Project 39.39; Camas Rinehart, Kalispell Flathead 39.42; Peter Demars, Billings West 39.56; Lee Walburn, Whitefish 40.14; Jacob Jessen, Winnett-Grass Range 40.17; Chris Hust, Huntley Project 40.26; Cutter Thatcher, Butte Central 40.37; Jace DeWalt, Missoula Sentinel 40.40.
AA-Deck, Kalispell Glacier; A-Walburn, Whitefish; B-Graves, Huntley Project; C-Jessen, Winnett-Grass Range.
400-meter relay (41.48): Billings West 42.90; Missoula Sentinel 42.96; Helena Capital 43.17; Kalispell Glacier 43.18; Huntley Project 43.39; Butte 43.39; Columbia Falls 43.40; Billings Senior 43.42; Frenchtown 43.61; Bozeman 43.67; Missoula Loyola 43.70; Kalispell Flathead 43.70; Dillon 43.86; Miles City 43.93.
AA-Billings West; A-Columbia Falls; B-Huntley Project; C-Seeley-Swan (44.54).
1600-meter relay (3:18.01): Dillon 3:24.70; Billings West 3:25.70; Frenchtown 3:26.40; Seeley-Swan 3:27.59; Missoula Sentinel 3:27.71; Hardin 3:28.10; Huntley Project 3:28.17; Billings Senior 3:28.23; Helena Capital 3:28.63; Livingston 3:28.71; Helena 3:28.90; Kalispell Glacier 3:29.08; Butte 3:29.49; Laurel 3:29.70.
AA-Billings West; A-Dillon; B-Huntley Project; C-Seeley-Swan.
Long Jump (23-8): Alfred Peterson, Dillon 22-1 ¾; Elias Dewaters, Missoula Sentinel 22-1 ¼; Ry Olson, Joliet 22-1; Brody Grebe, Melstone 22-0 ½; Zane Johnson, Dillon 21-10; Gabe Longin, Great Falls 21-8 ¾; Jace Klucewich, Frenchtown 21-8 ¼; Casey Cayer, Richey-Lambert 21-7 ½; Drew Deck, Kalispell Glacier 21-6 ¾; Zach Ingram, Dillon 21-5.
AA-Dewaters, Missoula Sentinel; A-Peterson, Dillon; B-Olson, Joliet; C-Grebe, Melstone.
Triple Jump (48-9 ½): Zane Johnson, Dillon 45-4 ½; Levi Brubaker, Noxon 45-0; Ry Olson, Joliet 44-9 ½; Steven Ray, Miles City 44-0 ½; Elias Dewaters, Missoula Sentinel 43-10; Zach Russell, Red Lodge 43-4 ¼; Payden Lynn, Three Forks 43-0 ¾; Drew Deck, Kalispell Glacier 42-10 ¼; Wyatt Brusven, Shelby 42-9 ½; Brody Grebe, Melstone 42-8 ½.
AA-Dewaters, Missoula Sentinel; A-Johnson, Dillon; B-Olson, Joliet; C-Brubaker, Noxon.
High Jump (7-1): Trey Tintinger, Helena 6-11** (6-6); Julius Mims, Billings Senior 6-10; Avery Stiles, Jefferson 6-9 ¼; Noah Bouchard, Huntley Project 6-8; Alfred Peterson, Dillon 6-6; Wyatt Duke, Bigfork 6-5; Greydon Nicholson, Deer Lodge 6-4; Michael Haverfield, Dillon 6-4; Jonah Parke, Drummond 6-4; Ry Olson, Joliet 6-4; Keegan Barnes, Great Falls CMR 6-4; Parker Donaldson, Denton-Stanford-Geyser 6-4; Keeley Bake, Fairfield 6-4
AA-Tintinger, Helena; A-Peterson, Dillon; B-Stiles, Jefferson; C-Parke, Drummond & Donaldson, Denton-Stanford-Geyser.
** mark made at Arcadia Invitational in California, ( ) best mark in Montana.
Pole Vault (16-4): Jon Tripp, Billings West 14-10; Christian Dean, Sidney 14-6; Josh Dudley, Whitefish 14-6; Tucker Samano, Billings Senior 14-3; Wyatt Heringer, Sidney 14-0; Jameson Slevin, Bozeman 14-0; Zane Johnson, Dillon 14-0; Carson Weeden, Lewistown 14-0; Dawson Ziegler, Helena Capital 14-0; Logan Fischer, Missoula Sentinel 14-0.
AA-Tripp, Billings West; A-Dean, Sidney; B-Kistler, Huntley Project (13-9); C-Josh Herron, Fairview (13-7).
Shot Put (68-0 ½): Carter Hughes, Sidney 59-6; Garrett Brown, Corvallis 56-5 ½; Jacob Campbell, Hamilton 55-5; Carter Slade, Billings West 52-0; Brock Field, Missoula Sentinel 51-11; Jaden Bienvenue, Billings West 51-9 ½; Jesse Mecham, Frenchtown 51-7; Reed Cooley, Glendive 51-0 ½; Marcus Wehr, Billings Central 50-9 ½; Mason Harrison, Lewistown 50-5.
AA-Slade, Billings West; A-Hughes, Sidney; B-Coen Guisti, Jefferson (48-4 ½); C-Mavrick McKinlay, Geraldine (50-2 ¾).
Discus (193-7) – Carter Hughes, Sidney 168-3; Carter Slade, Billings West 166-2; Reed Cooley, Glendive 162-2; Ezra Bolles, Augusta 159-5; Brandon Spencer, Missoula Sentinel 158-5; Ely Kraft, Laurel 154-8; Jacob Campbell, Hamilton 154-6; Favian Hudson, Gardiner 153-5 ½; Journey Grimsrud, Huntley Project 149-7.
AA-Slade, Billings West; A-Hughes, Sidney; B-Grimsrud, Huntley Project; C-Bolles, Augusta.
Javelin (213-4*): Evan Todd, Kalispell Glacier 208-8; Rylan Ortt, Missoula Sentinel 203-2; Michael Graves, Hamilton 189-2; Cooper Hoffman, Dillon 182-10; Cade Holter, Butte Central 182-1; Jakeb Kindel, Eureka 179-4; Drew Morgan, Columbia Falls 179-0; Logan Riddle, Missoula Hellgate 178-9; Brock Field, Missoula Sentinel 177-3; Steve Smathers, Twin Bridges 176-3.
AA-Todd, Kalispell Glacier; A-Graves, Hamilton; B-Kindel, Eureka; C-Smathers, Twin Bridges.
* Set with new IAAF javelin. Old javelin record is 249-7
GIRLS
100 meters (12.19): Delaney Bahn, Bozeman 12.27; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West 12.43; Audrey Bloomquist, Helena Capital 12.46; Tylia DeJohn, Dillon 12.47; Willa Albrecht, Billings West 12.51; Emilie Maes, Helena 12.52; Lauren Schulz, Whitefish 12.60; Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker 12.68; Kinsley Barney, Ronan 12.74; Jessica Barnhart, Kalispell Flathead 12.76.
AA-Bahn, Bozeman; A-DeJohn, Dillon; B-Wrzesinski, Baker; C-Carlee Fryberger, Charlo (12.82).
200 meters (24.4): Delaney Bahn, Bozeman 25.31; Willa Albrecht, Billings West 25.48; Maddie Albrecht, Billings West 25.59; Tylia DeJohn, Dillon 26.00; Jessica Barnhart, Kalispell Flathead 26.02; Mary Corbett, Bozeman 26.15; Kinsley Barney, Ronan 26.28; Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker 26.42; Audrey Bloomquist, Helena Capital 26.44; Leigha Carter, Helena Capital 26.46.
AA-Bahn, Bozeman; A-DeJohn, Dillon; B-Wrzesinski, Baker; C-Zoe Delaney, Winnett-Grass Range (26.49).
400 meters (54.62): Odessa Zentz, Helena 57.29; Zoe Delaney, Winnett-Grass Range 58.35; Mikenna Ells, Whitefish 59.12; Lily Mercer, Dillon 59.26; Mary Corbett, Bozeman 59.56; Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker 59.63; Faith Rebich, Frenchtown 59.64; Maliea Owens, Billings Skyview 59.67; Josie Windauer, Columbia Falls 59.89; Madi Provo, Missoula Hellgate 59.96.
AA-Zentz, Helena; A-Ells, Whitefish; B-Wrzesinski, Baker; C-Delaney, Winnett-Grass Range.
800 meters (2:05.65): Terra Trom, Bozeman 2:15.99; Tiahna Vladic, Billings Senior 2:16.61; Odessa Zentz, Helena 2:16.88; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton 2:18.02; Alex Moore, Bozeman 2:18.89; Laura Zimmer, Billings Senior 2:09.05; Madi Provo, Missoula Hellgate 2:19.14; Elise Stearns, Missoula Hellgate 2:19.55; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel 2:19.64; Bridget Boyle, Bozeman 2:19.73.
AA-Trom, Bozeman; A-Poulsen, Hamilton; B-Whitney Hanson, Colstrip (2:20.20); C-Zoe Delaney, Winnett-Grass Range (2:22.38).
1600 meters (4:43.51): Tiahna Vladic, Billings Senior 5:01.12; Terra Trom, Bozeman 5:03.22; Bea Frissell, Polson 5:05.38; Ember Stratton, Missoula Hellgate 5:07.95; Elise Stearns, Missoula Hellgate 5:08.00; Kylie Hartnett, Helena 5:09.25; Brynnli Poulsen, Hamilton 5:09.84; Alex Moore, Bozeman 5:10.80; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman 5:14.59; Katie Munro, Missoula Hellgate 5:15.01** (5:22.69).
AA-Vladic, Billings Senior; A-Frissell, Polson; B-L'Tia Lawrence, Harlem (5:16.65); C-Sariah Maughan, Seeley-Swan (5:22.39).
** mark made at Arcadia Invitational in California, ( ) best mark in Montana.
3200 meters (10:23.31): Terra Trom, Bozeman 10:47.92** (11:11.27); Alex Moore, Bozeman 10:49.68** (11:00.80); Ember Stratton, Missoula Hellgate 10:50.12** (10:57.58); Bea Frissell, Polson 10:53.14; Natalie McCormick, Bozeman 11:00.33** (11:45.27); Kylie Hartnett, Helena 11:11.04; Tiahna Vladic, Billings Senior 11:11.53; Elise Stearns, Missoula Hellgate 11:24.76; L'Tia Lawrence, Harlem 11:25.78; Elena Vandersloot, Billings Senior 11:27.40.
AA-Trom, Bozeman; A-Frissell, Polson; B-Lawrence, Harlem; C-Averi Parker, West Yellowstone (11:54.04).
** mark made at Arcadia Invitational in California, ( ) best mark in Montana.
100 hurdles (14.11): Ashley McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel 14.60; Melissa Moreni, Helena Capital 14.97; Faith Brennan, Kalispell Glacier 15.02; Lauren Heggen, Missoula Sentinel 15.21; Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker 15.41; Brooke Stayner, Missoula Sentinel 15.45; Delaney Bahn, Bozeman 15.58; Carlee Fryberger, Charlo 15.66; Eliza Thomas, Helena Capital 15.72; Kaia Schreder, Billings West 15.73.
AA-Ash. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon (16.28); B-Wrzesinski, Baker; C-Fryberger, Charlo.
300 hurdles (42.87): Ashley McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel 45.47; Wrenzi Wrzesinski, Baker 46.24; Mayjia Horst, Bozeman 46.26; Aubry Grame, Kalispell Glacier 46.54; Audrey McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel 46.87; Kamryn Scully, Deer Lodge 46.94; Keara Burgess, Missoula Big Sky 46.96; Gianna Migliaccio, Billings Skyview 47.02; Casey Ehmann, Darby 47.08; Cloie Banderob, Billings Senior 47.26.
AA-Ash. McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel; A-Shipman, Dillon (47.54); B-Wrzesinski, Baker; C-Ehmann, Darby.
400-meter relay (47.56): Billings West 48.32; Helena Capital 48.99; Kalispell Flathead 49.57; Bozeman 50.09; Helena 50.28; Missoula Big Sky 50.40; Kalispell Glacier 50.46; Havre 50.52; Dillon 50.58; Butte 50.58; Corvallis 60.65; Missoula Sentinel 50.87; Seeley-Swan 50.89; Whitefish 50.93.
AA-Billings West; A-Havre; B-Bigfork (51.32); C-Seeley-Swan.
1600-meter relay (3:52.46): Bozeman 4:04.61; Billings Senior 4:05.95; Missoula Sentinel 4:06.22; Billings West 4:06.37; Missoula Big Sky 4:06.98; Helena Capital 4:08.44; Corvallis 4:08.80; Seeley-Swan 4:09.04; Kalispell Flathead 4:09.36; Missoula Hellgate 4:09.37; Columbia Falls 4:09.86; Butte 4:10.17; Helena 4:10.76; Whitefish 4:11.01.
AA-Bozeman; A-Corvallis; B-Columbus (4:14.33); C-Seeley-Swan.
Long Jump (18-11 ¾): Delaney Bahn, Bozeman 19-11 ¼; Ashley McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel 19-3 ½; Lauren Heggen, Missoula Sentinel 18-11; Lindsay McGree, Butte Central 18-3 ½; Faith Brennan, Kalispell Glacier 17-10 ½; Gabbie Parini, Butte 17-8 ½; Brooke Berry, Billings Skyview 17-5; Thais Boava, Lone Peak 17-5; Ashton Lewis, Stevensville 17-5; Mikaela Ducharme, Polson 17-3 ½.
AA-Bahn, Bozeman; A-L. McGree, Butte Central; B-Macee Murphy, Huntley Project (16-11 ½); C-Boava, Lone Peak.
Triple Jump (39-7): Lauren Heggen, Missoula Sentinel 40-7 ½; Ashley McElmurry, Missoula Sentinel 40-2 ¼; Whitney Morrison, Missoula Big Sky 37-11; Audrey Bloomquist, Helena Capital 37-9 ½; Faith Brennan, Kalispell Glacier 37-5; Dezi Chamberlin, Miles City 37-4 ¼; Karsen Murphy, Glendive 36-10 ¼; Ginny Kerr, Helena 36-1 ¼; Ainsley Shipman, Dillon 36-1; Kaitlin Cox, Charlo 35-11 ¼.
AA-Heggen, Missoula Sentinel; A-Chamberlin, Miles City; B-Macee Murphy, Huntley Project (35-8 ½); C-Cox, Charlo.
High Jump (5-9 ½): Delaney Bahn, Bozeman 5-7; Karsen Murphy, Glendive 5-6 ½; Madison Boles, Kalispell Flathead 5-6; Anna Trudnowski, Butte 5-5; Hannah Schonhoff, Bozeman 5-5; Jourdain Klein, Ennis 5-4; Mayjia Horst, Bozeman 5-3; Hannah Hutchison, Corvallis 5-3; Erin Wilde, Whitefish 5-3; Giliian Sherrill, Missoula Hellgate 5-3; Andrea Newbrough, Great Falls CMR 5-3; Taylor Brisendine, Kalispell Glacier 5-3; Jalen Deyo, Bozeman 5-3.
AA-Bahn, Bozeman; A-Murphy, Glendive; B- Kallie Zinne, Joliet (5-2); C-Klein, Ennis.
Pole Vault (13-0): Katie Berglund, Sidney 11-6; Isabella Reed, Missoula Big Sky 11-6; Maisee Brown, Billings Senior 11-1 ½; Kendall Stark, Billings West 11-1; Kailen Herbstritt, Corvallis 11-0; Kamryn Scully, Deer Lodge 10-9; Summer Unger, Helena 10-7; Emma Zimmerman, Billings West 10-6; Emily Sullivan, Belgrade 10-6; Josie Windauer, Columbia Falls 10-6; Dakota Manecke, Cut Bank 10-6; Cynthia Smith, Belgrade 10-6; Terra Bertsch, Seeley-Swan 10-6.
AA-Reed, Missoula Big Sky; A-Berglund, Sidney; B-Scully, Deer Lodge & Manecke, Cut Bank; C-Bertsch, Seeley-Swan.
Shot Put (47-6): Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown 43-7; Anna Zimmer, Lewistown 41-10; LaKeema Williams, Billings West 40-3 ¼; Jamie Whitedirt, Colstrip 39-0 ½; Breanna Johns, Great Falls CMR 38-11; Cassidy Randel, Denton-Geyser-Stanford 38-8 ½; Mya Mcneely, Kalispell Glacier 38-7 ¼; Emily Poole, Huntley Project 38-5 ½; Ashton McAnally, Bigfork 38-4; Angellica Street, Columbia Falls 38-0.
AA-Williams, Billings West; A-K. Zimmer, Lewistown; B-Whitedirt, Colstrip; C-Randel, Denton-Geyser-Stanford.
Discus (157-0): Klaire Kovatch, Seeley-Swan 150-2; Calla Haldorson, Corvallis 146-6; Kylie Zimmer, Lewistown 138-6; Emily Poole, Huntley Project 132-0; Anna Zimmer, Lewistown 129-9; LaKeema Williams, Billings West 129-5 ; Carsyn Campbell, Billings West 124-10; Zoe Waddell, Bozeman 124-9; Katelyn Dickemore, Hamilton 124-6; Rochelle Pease, Rocky Boy 124-4 ½.
AA-Williams, Billings West; A-Haldorson, Corvallis; B-Poole, Huntley Project; C-Kovatch, Seeley-Swan.
Javelin (152-8*): Angellica Street, Columbia Falls 158-8; Emily Poole, Huntley Project 146-6; Tynn Christiansen, Dillon 130-5; Tehya Campbell, Glasgow 128-8; Piper Pfister, Missoula Hellgate 127-3; Jessica LeFevre, Laurel 125-9 ½; Kylee Gilcher, Great Falls CMR 125-7; Autumn Morse, Seeley-Swan 125-3; Kortney Nelson, Scobey 124-11; Jamie Pickens, Helena 124-11.
AA-Pfister, Missoula Hellgate; A-Street, Columbia Falls; B-Poole, Huntley Project; C-Morse, Seeley-Swan. .
* Set with new IAAF javelin. Old javelin record is 172-0.
