Porter Gibbs

Porter Gibbs of Missoula, center, won the 11-12 high jump competition at the national meet in Sacramento, California, last week.

 CONTRIBUTED PHOTO

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Trey Tintinger of Helena wasn't the only Montanan to win a high jumping championship last week at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships at Hornet Stadium.

Porter Gibbs of Missoula took first in the 11-12 age group with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 1 inch.

Gibbs, 12, is entering the seventh grade at Target Range Middle School. He began high jumping in the spring with the school track team.

Gibbs won the Missoula County Meet of Champions recently with a jump of 4-11. He also won the USATF Junior Olympics state championship for Montana at 4-10 1/4 and the USATF Junior Olympics regional at 4-9.

Tintinger won the 17-18 age group, his fourth consecutive national championship.

Tags

Load comments