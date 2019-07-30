SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Trey Tintinger of Helena wasn't the only Montanan to win a high jumping championship last week at the USATF Hershey National Junior Olympic Championships at Hornet Stadium.
Porter Gibbs of Missoula took first in the 11-12 age group with a personal-best leap of 5 feet, 1 inch.
Gibbs, 12, is entering the seventh grade at Target Range Middle School. He began high jumping in the spring with the school track team.
Gibbs won the Missoula County Meet of Champions recently with a jump of 4-11. He also won the USATF Junior Olympics state championship for Montana at 4-10 1/4 and the USATF Junior Olympics regional at 4-9.
Tintinger won the 17-18 age group, his fourth consecutive national championship.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.