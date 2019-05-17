Southern BC divisional track

Huntley Project's Chris Hust will compete in hurdles and jumps next season at Dickinson State University.

 BETHANY BAKER, Billings Gazette

DICKINSON, N.D. — Scobey sprinter Martin Farver and Huntley Project jumper/hurdler Chris Hust have signed to compete in track and field with Dickinson State, the school's program announced Thursday on Twitter.

Farver will compete in the 100, 200 and 400 meters next year, according to DSU. He ranks seventh in the state in the 100 with a season-best time of 11.11 seconds. At Thursday’s Eastern C divisional meet, Farver took first in four events: 100, 200, 400 and 110 hurdles. He finished second in the 4x400 relay, and Scobey was runner-up in both the boys and girls team races.

Hust ranks ninth in the 300 hurdles. He earned gold medals in the 300 hurdles and the 4x400-meter relay at the Southern B divisionals on Thursday. He also finished third in both 110 hurdles and the long jump, set a personal record in the 110 hurdles (15.15 seconds) and helped the Red Devils win the boys team title.

