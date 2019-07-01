Helena Nova Track Club's Kylie Hartnett and Odessa Zentz

Helena Nova Track Club's Kylie Hartnett, left, and Odessa Zentz set the regional 15-16 records in the 3,000 and 400-meter runs, respectively, at the 2019 USA Track & Field Region 11 Championships in Bozeman recently.

 Photo provided

HELENA -- Four Helena Nova Track Club members and one relay team set records at the 2019 USA Track & Field Region 11 Championships in Bozeman recently.

Trey Tintinger established a new 17-18 age-group high jump record, soaring 6-feet-8 3/4. Teammate Odessa Zentz (15-16) set the 400-meter run mark of 57.53 seconds, and Kylie Hartnett (15-16) was clocked in 10:25.98 for a new standard in the 3,000.

Madilyn Todorovich (13-14) won the high jump with a record of 5-1, and the Novas' 1,600-relay unit (15-16) of Kennedy Engstedt, Hailee Stiles, Hartnett and Zentz got the stick around in 4:16.22 for a new regional mark.

Zentz also captured the 800-meter title, and Hartnett claimed the 1,500 crown. Todorovich's other victories included the 400, high jump and pentathlon.

Other boys champions for the Novas were Tyse Todorovich (9-10) in the 100, javelin and triathlon; Axel Kowalski (9-10) in the 400; Kaynen Martin (11-12) in the shot put and javelin. 15-16; Luke Sullivan in the 400. 17-18; Jonah Fisher in the 800 and 1,500; Evan Rankin in the javelin; and Avery Stiles in the long jump.

Rounding girls champions include Leilani Liakos (U8) in the shot put, Avery Popp (11-12) in long jump, Logan Todorovich (13-14) in the 100, Rylie Schoenfeld (15-16) in the 400 hurdles and Amanda Haab (1718) in the shot put.

Curt Synness is on Twitter @curtsynness_IR and can be reached at curt.synness@lee.net or curt52synness@gmail.com

Tags

Load comments