HELENA -- Four Helena Nova Track Club members and one relay team set records at the 2019 USA Track & Field Region 11 Championships in Bozeman recently.
Trey Tintinger established a new 17-18 age-group high jump record, soaring 6-feet-8 3/4. Teammate Odessa Zentz (15-16) set the 400-meter run mark of 57.53 seconds, and Kylie Hartnett (15-16) was clocked in 10:25.98 for a new standard in the 3,000.
Madilyn Todorovich (13-14) won the high jump with a record of 5-1, and the Novas' 1,600-relay unit (15-16) of Kennedy Engstedt, Hailee Stiles, Hartnett and Zentz got the stick around in 4:16.22 for a new regional mark.
Zentz also captured the 800-meter title, and Hartnett claimed the 1,500 crown. Todorovich's other victories included the 400, high jump and pentathlon.
Other boys champions for the Novas were Tyse Todorovich (9-10) in the 100, javelin and triathlon; Axel Kowalski (9-10) in the 400; Kaynen Martin (11-12) in the shot put and javelin. 15-16; Luke Sullivan in the 400. 17-18; Jonah Fisher in the 800 and 1,500; Evan Rankin in the javelin; and Avery Stiles in the long jump.
Rounding girls champions include Leilani Liakos (U8) in the shot put, Avery Popp (11-12) in long jump, Logan Todorovich (13-14) in the 100, Rylie Schoenfeld (15-16) in the 400 hurdles and Amanda Haab (1718) in the shot put.
