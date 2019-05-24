KALISPELL — Fairfield High javelin thrower Dawson Allen admitted he wasn't satisfied with his first attempts at the Class B state track meet Friday afternoon at Legends Field.
Dawson, who was inspired by the presence of his older brother Chandler, propelled himself to his best throw of the year on his last one after he heard his brother, a former member of a state-winning Fairfield relay team, shout his name in support.
Jolted by the emotional encouragement, Dawson made his last throw of the season on the mark. He threw a personal record 177 feet, 3 inches, good for first place.
Before that throw, his previous personal record for the season was 174-03.
During his sophomore season, Allen teamed with his brother on a 4x100 relay team and captured a state title together, but this time he got an opportunity to shine on his own.
"My past two javelin throws were not good," Allen said. "They were in the 150s, but when I heard my brother scream my name, it brought a smile to my face, and that is when I threw the 177-03.
"It's been raining and I was testing the ground, but when I realized it was decent, I threw (the javelin) as hard as I could. This was my best throw out of all these years I've thrown the javelin."
Allen wasn't the only performer who shined on a day that saw several performers eclipse their personal bests.
Jefferson runner Avery Stiles, like Allen, chose Montana's most prominent stage to perform his best.
Stiles, one of Montana's best jumpers in any classification, set a personal record of his own. He attributed his mark of 22-03 in the long jump to nerves.
Stiles, who had previously won a state championship, admits he still gets nervous before significant events.
"I usually PR at state, that is where everyone does their best," he said. "My performance felt nice today. I was not tired, but full of energy."
Stiles further elaborated with a sports cliche.
"I just took one jump at a time," he said. "I tried not to focus on what everyone else (at the meet) was doing."
Colstrip distance runner Whitney Hanson had a similar philosophy on the way to her first-place finish.
"I just wanted to focus on keeping my pace," Hanson said. "I've learned my pace as the season has gone on. I just ran my race and didn't focus on what anyone else was doing, and I just went my own time."
Hanson noticed her competition was front-running and told herself to slow down. She stuck to her game and it resulted in a championship in the 1,600 with a time of 5:12.57.
"There were a lot of girls that were going out too fast," Hanson said. "I even had to back myself off a little bit, and I had to remind myself to run smart. I had to remember the pace I was practicing, and that how I've been training."
