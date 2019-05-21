BILLINGS — Karen (Anderberg) Switzer, a former Billings Senior volleyball player, has been named the head coach of the Broncs program.
Mark Wahl, the director of athletics and activities for Billings Public Schools, made the announcement Tuesday.
Switzer is a 2002 graduate of Senior and helped the Broncs win the Class AA state title that year. She graduated from MSU Billings with a degree in public relations in 2006 and, while attending college, was an assistant coach at Senior.
She coached the sophomore team for five seasons before coaching the junior varsity for another season. Switzer then took some time off from coaching to raise her family and help with the family business.
Switzer replaces Sue Dvorak, who stepped down after two seasons with the Broncs, compiling a 57-11 record and a third-place finish at state in her first year.
This story will be updated.
