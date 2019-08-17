FRENCHTOWN — A team of 18 German wrestlers visited western Montana last weekend for an exhibition meet against area grapplers.
It marked the sixth time since 2009 a team of Germans traveled to the Treasure State on a cultural-exchange trip. Montana wrestlers have visited Germany four times since 2012 and a trip to Germany is planned for next summer. The sport of wrestling brings the Germans and Montanans together for the cultural-exchange.
“Wrestling is the least important to them,” said Dan Elser, the cultural-exchange chairman of Montana AAU and USAW. “They are more interested in the cultural experience in forming friendships and relationships.”
The international styles of wrestling, freestyle and Greco-Roman, were contested. On the Germany roster, seven wrestlers are 17 years old, six are 16, two are 15, one is 18, one is 19 and one is 23.
Winners from Montana included Camrin Doty, Bryson Danzinger, Blake Jolma and Jesse Horner of Missoula Sentinel, Jacen Peterson of St. Ignatius, Eli Warner and Jake Bibler of Frenchtown, Tristan Davis of Corvallis and Jett Rebish, Bridger Hall, Izzy Moreno and Dougie Swanson of Missoula Big Sky.
Other area team members included Blake Jolma, Dakota Thomas, Jake Marr and Dylan Duffalo of Sentinel, Walker Dyer of Frenchtown, Trevin Welzien of Big Sky and Dylan Mendenhall.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.