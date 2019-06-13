GREAT FALLS -- Goaltender Drew Scites is the second member of the Great Falls Americans to commit to Iowa State University's club team.
The Americans announced Thursday that the 21-year-old Plymouth, Michigan, native will be joining forward Payton McSharry with the Cyclones. McSharry, a native of Anchorage, Alaska, signed Monday.
Scites had a 1.96 goals-against average in North American 3 Hockey League action this past winter. He had four shutout victories as the Americans rolled to a 41-11-0-1 record and second place behind the Helena Bighorns in the Frontier Division.
In 2018 he was Frontier Goaltender of the Year, finishing 20-0-0.
