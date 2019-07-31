LAS VEGAS — Members of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights are scheduled to make a summer caravan stop at Centennial Ice Arena in Billings on Tuesday.

A hockey clinic will be held beginning at 10 a.m. According to a team spokesperson, defenseman Jake Bischoff, athletic trainer Mike Muir, Golden Knights play-by-play announcer Dave Goucher and club mascot Chance are scheduled to be in Billings as part of the caravan.

Muir has local ties, having previously worked as an athletic trainer for the now-defunct Billings Bulls Junior A hockey club.

The Golden Knights group, with other various players and personalities, will also make stops in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Casper, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; and St. George, Utah.

The stop in Casper, with forward Cody Glass, defenseman Nic Hauge and broadcaster Gary Lawless, is scheduled for Wednesday at the Casper Ice Arena beginning at 9 a.m.

Photos: A visual history of hockey in Billings

Tags

Load comments