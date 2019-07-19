LAS VEGAS — Defenseman Jake Bischoff will be part of a Vegas Golden Knights road trip that will be in Billings on Aug. 6.

Bischoff will be joined by Golden Knights announcer Dave Goucher and athletic trainer Mike Muir, who got his start in hockey with the Billings Bulls.

The event will take place at Centennial Ice Arena and there will also be a meet-and-greet with the fans.

The Golden Knights group, with various players, will also have stops in Idaho Falls, Idaho; Casper, Wyoming; Park City, Utah; and St. George, Utah.

The stop in Casper, with players Cody Glass and Nic Hauge, is Aug. 7 at the Casper Ice Arena.

