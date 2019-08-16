Despite some early bad weather, Thursday Night Fights at the Tri-County Fair in Deer Lodge was able go off without a hitch in front over 1,000 spectators.
The boxing card was an unsanctioned exhibition and so did not count towards the pro records of the fighters.
In the main event, Deer Lodge native Ariel Beck — who now resides in Belgrade — earned a split-decision win over Missoula's Kate Sholey. Beck built a commanding lead in the first three rounds and weathered a late rally by Sholey to notch a four-round victory.
In the co-main event, 145-pounder Anthony Curtiss of Anaconda scored a second-round knockout over Rigby, Idaho's Bryan Carlson. The fighters went toe-to-toe the entire match before Curtiss finished Carlson with a bruising body attack in the second round.
In feature fights, Anaconda's Erik Lopez landed a one-punch first-round knockout over Tony Garon at 170 pounds. Lopez landed a right hand early in the round to seal the knockout.
At heavyweight, Anaconda's Chris LaTray earned a first-round TKO against Scott Bata, landing a right hand that put Bata on the ropes early and compelled the ref to halt the bout.
Other results from Thursday Night Fights:
- 130: Tyler Kenny, Deer Lodge, first-round TKO over Alex Gallegos, Deer Lodge
- 155: Chad Wenz, Deer Lodge, second-round TKO over John Freeze, Anaconda
- 165: Tristan McKinnon, Deer Lodge, unanimous decision over Bobby Moreno, Butte
- 175: Thomas Allen, Anaconda, unanimous decision over Seth Wallace, Townsend
- 190: Jace Lane, Butte, second-round TKO over Dan Holdaway, Anaconda
