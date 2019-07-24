Half marathon
(from Billings unless noted)
Female
19-24: Justine Roe 1:56.48, Paloma Whitworth 2:09.31.02, Lillian Dye 2:09.31.04.
25-29: Heather Rech 1:39.24, Margie Hyams, 1:47.19, Caitlin Cromwell 1:55.25.
30-34: Kathleen Miller 1:59.07; Nikki Donahue, Worland, Wyo., 2:05.21; Ashley Rubick, 2:16.19.
35-39: Kristi Yates 2:06.47, Meghan Sayler 2:20.02, Geneva Oliveira 2:34.48.
40-44: Teresa Larsen 1:36.43, Ruth Dye 1:42.28, Emily Bruyere 1:53.42.
45-49: Brenda Snizek 1:55.43, Jolene Birdinground, 1:59.01, Kass Tomany, Spokane Valley, Wash., 1:59.27.
60-64: Patricia Thompson, 2:20.58.
Male
15-18: Nicolas Mow, Helena, 1:28.01.
19-24: Josiah Porcel 1:36.42.
30-34: Scott Flatlip, Garryowen, 1:30.10, Mattrew Leavenworth, 1:45.55, Conroy Holds, Ashland, 1:58.25.
35-39: William Plowman, Boyd, 1:41.08.
40-44: Blake Holiday, 1:33.37, Eric Stiffarm, Havre, 1:36.28, Timothy Pease, Lodge Grass, 1:52.4.
45-49: Eric Werle, Laurel, 2:00.57.
50-54: Neal Schlosser, 1:40.52.
55-59: Scott Williams, Lame Deer, 2:07.05.
60-64: Jeff Rode, 1:46.05, Dean Smith, Lame Deer, 2:24.06.
65-69: Robert Loveridge, Helena, 1:51.37; Dennis Peterman 2:14.53.
70-74: Alan Jarratt, 2:29.52.
80-84: Herbert Mangis 2:59.43.
10k
Female
13-14: Anna Dumas, Shepherd 1:14.48.
15-18: Serenity Kuntz, Sidney, 55:12.88.
19-24: Amanda Peterson 42.49.96, Haylie Oberlander, Worden, 47:56.31; Keely Huth 50.28.29.
25-29: Mary Owen 38.43.43, Christina Gomer, Shepherd, 53.54.44.
30-34: Tamara Pease, Lodge Grass, 1:08.45; Marissa Schreiner 1:31.08.
35-39: Jamie Larson, Sidney, 55:34.84; Kami Heimer, Absarokee, 56.:06.28; Shawna Sprandel, Laurel, 1:01.09.
40-44: Jodi Damm, Sheridan, Wyo., 58.57.84; Jenni Bigback, 1:08.02, Laura Dumas, Shepherd, 1:14.47.
45-49: Amber Williams 54:56.39, Tracie H.B., Shepherd, 57:54.39, Sarah Fallsdown, Pryor, 1:08.30.
55-59: Shelley Phelps 58.08.31, Lila Thomas, Helena, 58:35.24; Renee Coppock 1:01.47.
60-64: Stella Fong 1:01.46, Andrea Larned, Laurel, 1:24.49.
65-69: Rachel Cox 1:17.24.
70-74: Rhoda Miller 1:23.46.
Male
15-18: Owen Smith 35:56.14, Haston Bunting, Molt, 49:11.07; Ben Fenton 55:51.53.
19-24: Matthew Doll, Roberts, 51:47.78; James Bruner 57:47.69.
25-29: Gus Sloan 35:26.11, Eduardo Barron Viela 56:35.64.
30-34: Ian Cox 43:58.64, Ignacio Barron Viela 53:55.99.
35-39: Donovan Archambault, Poplar, 45:20.
40-44: Punky Stewart, Crow Agency, 1:00.47.78, Brad Bunting, Molt, 1:04.24.44.
45-49: Ray Ezell, Park City, 48:43.51; Mike Nys, Corvallis, 51:03.44; Chad Freitag 53:08.17.
55-59: Jeff Thomas, Helena, 58:36.14; Dale Bruner 1:00.09.
60-64: Kevin Pfefferle, Powell, Wyo., 39:51.35.
65-69: James Whitworth 51:24.88, Douglas Oellerman 1:04.16, Robert Bruner, Myrtle Beach, S.C., 1:20.34.
70-74: Cecil Pegram 1:08.57.
5k
Female
8-under: Makenna Kloeckner 30:54.74, Armani Stevenson, Hobson, 43:56.97; Paulie Nomee, Crow Agency, 50:50.93.
9-10: Karis Pease, Lodge Grass, 23:50.92; Meadow Pease, Lodge Grass, 27:03.37; Laramia Holds, Crow Agency, 27:21.97.
11-12: Breelyn Tomany, Spokane Valley, Wash., 28:45.92.
13-14: Madeline Tranel 21:48.84, Toree Manning 23:02.44, Rylan Irish, Tacoma, Wash., 23:42.08.
15-18: Elena Vandersloot 19:46.44, Emberlyn Gaschk 20:21.92, Kendra Woods, Molt, 22:07.87.
19-24: Catrina Schuchard 25:31.42, Kelby Wegner 25:31.92; Alex Wittorff, Shepherd, 26:38.96.
25-29: Stacey Loutzenhiser, Great Falls, 24:36.04; Sonni Little Wolf 28:29.39, Kelsey Kroon 32:15.77.
30-34: Megan Schweiger 21:45.58, Leslie Wilson 42:47.47.
35-39: Robin Wicks 25:57.32, Andrea Big Hair 32:40.8, Dawn Rollinger 35:21.45.
40-44: Shauna Irish, Tacoma, Wash., 28:37.83; Martha Stahl 30:11.54, Tara Biggins 30:18.47.
45-49: Theresa Reed, Missoula, 28:15.15; Kanean Windy Boy, Crow Agency, 28:54.99; Traci Oblender, Worden 34:15.33.
50-54: Stacy Zinn 26:02.11, Brenda Meyer 38:42.9, Karen Austin, Miles City, 53:02.27.
55-59: Robin Hanel 29:53.18, Vianna Stewart, Crow Agency, 53:04.53; Dee Hogue 54:35.4.
60-64: Gwenna Peters 31:52.28, Anita Oldcoyote, Hardin, 32:44.97; Lynne Erickson 54:35.22.
65-69: Jeanne Hallock, Bearcreek, 35:20.51; Susan Morse, Columbus, 37:47.36; Susan Shirley 40:39.34.
70-74: Jane Indreland 41:58.58, Sharon Elliott, Laurel, 44:10.10.
85-over: Biff Hogue 54:36.26.
Male
8-under: Harrison Creeden, Laurel, 30:55.3; Teller Stevenson, Hobson, 38:20.81.
9-10: Huntyn Fuzesy, Havre, 22:49.59; Carter Creeden, Laurel, 24:13.42; Callahan Tomany, Spokane Valley, Wash., 25:50.37.
11-12: Dylan Hill, Helena, 20:46.56; Boone Roan 22:20.54; Colin Field, Clancy, 22:36.97.
13-14: Adrian Foote, Wyola, 20:28.57; Mason Templet 21:56.33; Trey Templet 22:56.73.
15-18: Dylan Wichman 17:16.3, Ethan Wilson 17:38.08, Zach Austin, Miles City, 18:02.42.
19-24: Christopher Dillon 20:31.45, Jerelle Bighair 21:37.58.
35-39: Brad Reich 30:57.77.
40-44: John Ladson 22:51.84, Paul Phillips, Sheridan, Wyo., 24:07.51; Tommy Whiteman, Lodge Grass, 25:25.96.
45-49: Rob Bruner, Laurel, 36:47.87.
50-54: Peter Sullivan, Helena, 19:59.4; Scott Brady 31:31.65, Robb Vann 33:45.47.
55-59: Curtis Azure, Wolf Point, 23:20.52; Gordon Ryder, Laurel, 24:21.77, Mark Hartford 27:14.01.
60-64: Alan Kliewer, Lustre, 23:10.96; William Snyder, Fromberg, 24:21.38; Dean Bird 26:57.26.
65-69: Skip Heimbichner 25:12.5, Bob Ranford 30:01.28.
70-74: David Stauffer, Red Lodge, 26:05.39; Douglas Schillinger, Circle, 31:24.75; Del Denton, Shepherd, 31:56.12.
75-79: Larry Williams, Bearcreek, 40:52.23.
80-84: Walter Egged, Hardin, 39:28.45.
