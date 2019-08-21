BILLINGS — Lisa Reimer of Laurel and Dr. Gregory Dorow of Billings were selected the 2019 Big Sky State Games Athletes of the Year.
Peter Thompson of Billings is the BSSG Youth Athlete of the Year, while the Wildwood Cloggers were selected the Team of the Year.
Reiemer has earned more than 30 medals in the shot put and discus events for track and field. A participant for 25 years, she holds seven BSSG records. In the past five years, Reimer has won the gold medal in her age group for shot put and discus.
Dorow has competed in cycling during his 34 years in the BSSG. Since 2002, he has earned 33 gold and four bronze medals. He turned 70 in May. He competes in both time trials and road racing.
Thompson has competed in swimming, road racing and the triathlon. He has been competing in the BSSG for eight years and in the last five has earned 14 medals and won the open water mile in the swimming events this year.
He recently qualified for the 2020 Olympic Trials in the 1,500-meter freestyle.
