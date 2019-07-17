BILLINGS — Cornhole and skateboarding will be making their debuts as Big Sky State Games sports this weekend.
The 34th annual BSSG are Friday, Saturday and Sunday in the Magic City.
Overall, 29 of the 36 BSSG sports — from archery to weightlifting — will be contested at venues in the Billings area.
Some sports — like open water swimming, billiards and ice hockey — were already held.
The BSSG brings together 10,000 athletes yearly. Participants young and old compete in the grass-roots event for first-, second- and third-place medals.
"It's really the sports melting pot of our state," said longtime BSSG executive director Karen Sanford Gall.
Opening ceremonies are scheduled for Friday at Wendy's Field at Daylis Stadium with gates opening at 5:30 p.m.
At 6 p.m., the sixth annual Soaked fun run/walk starts at Pioneer Park. Gall said usually 400 to 500 people participate in the the non-timed event, which concludes at Daylis.
"It was becoming so hot, the third weekend in July is the warmest of the year. We were nervous about people overheating and we soak them down," Gall said. "They go down the slide, and they run through foam and they get hosed down by a firetruck and they go through two big water slides and people on the course spray them down with water. It's just fun."
The parade of athletes is set for 7:30 p.m. and the torch will be lit by Olympic judo bronze medalist Marti Malloy. Also part of opening ceremonies is the Montana Mile, which features some of the best runners in the state of Montana. The popular event will begin between 8:30 and 9 p.m..
In addition to the 10,000 athletes, there are 2,000 people who serve as volunteers and help ensure the Games are a success.
Basketball is one of the most popular sports and averages 1,500 to 2,000 participants each year. Volleyball and softball also are annually near the top in terms of athlete participation.
As for individual sports, track and field, road racing, swimming and taekwondo annually draw a large number of competitors.
The skateboarding competition will be held at the Downtown Skate Park on Saturday with competition beginning at 10 a.m.
"Skateboarding debuts in the next Summer Olympics. We are excited," said Gall. "We have a young man, Taylor Salway, who is really passionate about his sport. We are excited to have him as a commissioner. It will be fun."
As for cornhole, the game enjoyed by many at backyard barbecues begins at 10 a.m. Saturday at the Billings SportsPlex.
"We've had interest expressed for several years," Gall said of adding cornhole. "We wanted to make more sports available of interest to the public. We want to meet the people where they are at. People are excited about it across the country and other state games have added it. It's a fun game and the Games are about fun as well as competition."
