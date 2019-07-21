Basketball
3-4 Boys: Malta Gizmos, Runnin Rebels-Baker, Bomberz-Billings.
5-6 Boys: Blue Chips-Billings, Malta Mustangs, Capital City Ballers-Helena
5-6 Girls: Beast From the East-Plevna, Havre Ballers, Panthers-Clancy
7-8 Boys: Swoosh Gang-Billings, We Got Game-Laurel, Havre
7-8 Girls: Apsalooke Elite-Lodge Grass, Sleeping Buffalo-Saco, Uptown Dunk-Big Horn
9-10 Boys: 406 Bucketsquad-Wolf Point-Cheezit Smugglers-Brockton, War Party-Sheridan
9-10 Girls: Sheridan Swarm, Shockers-Billings, Malta M-ettes
11-12 Boys: Dawg City-Billings, Mondak Thunder-Westby, Dodson
11-12 Girls: Harlem Ladycats, Hardin Lady Bulldogs, Lady Bomb Squad-Ashland
Men's Masters: Hamman Law Firm-Billings, Old School/LD Trading, Billings, High Eagle-Crow Agency
Men's Open A: Signature Painters-Billings, War Lordz-Hardin, Hi-Line Eye Ballers-Glasgow
Men's Open B: Fort Peck, Moist-Poplar, Wolves-Billings
Women's Open A: Jackets-Billings, Saints Purple-Helena, Saints Gold-Helena
Women's Open B: Lady No Luv-Crow Agency, Native Bliss-Lodge Grass, Skillz and Drillz-Wolf Point
