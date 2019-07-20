Equestrian
From Billings unless noted
Female Dressage
First Level Test 1
Adult: Mandy Bjerke, Laurel; Tricia Burke.
Youth: Ella Shea.
First Level Test 2
Adult: Mandy Bjerke, Laurel.
Youth: Ella Shea.
First Level Test 3
Adult: Lorie Koessl.
Introductory Test A
Youth: Callie Johnson; Kymberly Degele; Maya Lorenzini.
Introductory Test B
Youth: Callie Johnson; Ava Sawicki.
Introductory Test C
Youth: Harbor Farren.
Test of Choice Second Level
Adult: Lorie Koessl.
Youth: Zoe Friez.
Training Level Test 1
Adult: Michelle Cameron Donaldson, Livingston; Michelle Cameron Donaldson, Livingston.
Training Level Test 2
Adult: Erin Toone; Patty Wald, Lodge Grass.
Youth: Ciarra Sylvyn, Park City.
Training Level Test 3
Adult: Tricia Burke; Patty Wald, Lodge Grass; Erin Toone.
Youth: Ciarra Sylvyn, Park City; Kate Cochran-Campbell; Bailei Schmitt.
Jumping
.07 meters
Adult: Kristina Kilts.
Youth: Gracelyn Yandell, Morgyn Taylor; Madi Bales.
.75 meters
Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Kristina Kilts.
Youth; Emma Cochran-Campbell; Madi Bales; Kate Cochran Campbell.
.80 meters
Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Marissa Van Atta.
Youth: Claire Noddings; Emma Cochran-Campbell; Kate Stauffer.
.85 meters
Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Skylar Larson.
Youth: Claire Noddings; Kate Stauffer; Kate Cochran-Campbell.
.90 meters
Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Erin Toone; Skylar Larson.
Youth: Kate Stauffer; Ashley Nelson; Claire Noddings.
1.00 meters
Adult: Cassandra Sorrell, Cody, Wyo.; Marissa Van Atta.
Youth: Ashley Nelson.
Cross Rails
Adult: Mollie Watson, Wyarno, Wyo.; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.
Youth: Rebekah Rigby; Addison Rogers; Madison Robertus.
Jumping pile of poles
Youth: Madison Robertus; Abigail Rigby; Abby Robertus.
