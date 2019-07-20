Equestrian

From Billings unless noted

Female Dressage

First Level Test 1

Adult: Mandy Bjerke, Laurel; Tricia Burke.

Youth: Ella Shea.

First Level Test 2

Adult: Mandy Bjerke, Laurel.

Youth: Ella Shea.

First Level Test 3

Adult: Lorie Koessl.

Introductory Test A

Youth: Callie Johnson; Kymberly Degele; Maya Lorenzini.

Introductory Test B

Youth: Callie Johnson; Ava Sawicki.

Introductory Test C

Youth: Harbor Farren.

Test of Choice Second Level

Adult: Lorie Koessl.

Youth: Zoe Friez.

Training Level Test 1

Adult: Michelle Cameron Donaldson, Livingston; Michelle Cameron Donaldson, Livingston.

Training Level Test 2

Adult: Erin Toone; Patty Wald, Lodge Grass.

Youth: Ciarra Sylvyn, Park City.

Training Level Test 3

Adult: Tricia Burke; Patty Wald, Lodge Grass; Erin Toone.

Youth: Ciarra Sylvyn, Park City; Kate Cochran-Campbell; Bailei Schmitt.

Jumping

.07 meters

Adult: Kristina Kilts.

Youth: Gracelyn Yandell, Morgyn Taylor; Madi Bales.

.75 meters

Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Kristina Kilts.

Youth; Emma Cochran-Campbell; Madi Bales; Kate Cochran Campbell.

.80 meters

Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Marissa Van Atta.

Youth: Claire Noddings; Emma Cochran-Campbell; Kate Stauffer.

.85 meters

Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Skylar Larson.

Youth: Claire Noddings; Kate Stauffer; Kate Cochran-Campbell.

.90 meters

Adult: Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.; Erin Toone; Skylar Larson.

Youth: Kate Stauffer; Ashley Nelson; Claire Noddings.

1.00 meters

Adult: Cassandra Sorrell, Cody, Wyo.; Marissa Van Atta.

Youth: Ashley Nelson.

Cross Rails

Adult: Mollie Watson, Wyarno, Wyo.; Austen Samet-Brown, Ralston, Wyo.

Youth: Rebekah Rigby; Addison Rogers; Madison Robertus.

Jumping pile of poles

Youth: Madison Robertus; Abigail Rigby; Abby Robertus.

