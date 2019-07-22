Equestrian Pony Show

Pleasure driving 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

Pleasure driving 18 & over: Marlene Smith, Judy Robertson, Gabrielle Cumber.

Reinsmanship 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

Reinsmanship 18 & over: Marlene Smith, Gabrielle Cumber, Jody Kaiser.

Obstacle driving 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

Obstacle driving 18 & over: Judy Robertson, Marlene Smith, Gabrielle Cumber.

Halter mares 4 & over: Elliana Katieba.

Halter gelding & stallion 4 & over: Frances Brester, Gabrielle Cumber, Sydny Anderson.

Showmanship 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

Showmanship 18 & over: Jody Kaiser, Elliana Katieba.

Jumping 17 & under: Sydney Anderson, Madilyn Rider.

Jumping 18 and older: Elliana Katieba, Marlene Smith, Jody Kaiser.

Timed jumping: Sydney Anderson, Madilyn Rider.

Youth costume 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

Adult costume 18 & over: Frances Brester, Jody Kaiser, Elliana Katieba.

Trail on lead 17 & under: Marilyn Rider, Sydney Anderson.

Trail on lead 18 & older: Gabrielle Cumber, Jody Kaiser, Frances Brester.

High point 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.

High point 18 & over: Marlene Smith.

