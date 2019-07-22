Equestrian Pony Show
Pleasure driving 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
Pleasure driving 18 & over: Marlene Smith, Judy Robertson, Gabrielle Cumber.
Reinsmanship 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
Reinsmanship 18 & over: Marlene Smith, Gabrielle Cumber, Jody Kaiser.
Obstacle driving 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
Obstacle driving 18 & over: Judy Robertson, Marlene Smith, Gabrielle Cumber.
Halter mares 4 & over: Elliana Katieba.
Halter gelding & stallion 4 & over: Frances Brester, Gabrielle Cumber, Sydny Anderson.
Showmanship 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
Showmanship 18 & over: Jody Kaiser, Elliana Katieba.
Jumping 17 & under: Sydney Anderson, Madilyn Rider.
Jumping 18 and older: Elliana Katieba, Marlene Smith, Jody Kaiser.
Timed jumping: Sydney Anderson, Madilyn Rider.
Youth costume 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
Adult costume 18 & over: Frances Brester, Jody Kaiser, Elliana Katieba.
Trail on lead 17 & under: Marilyn Rider, Sydney Anderson.
Trail on lead 18 & older: Gabrielle Cumber, Jody Kaiser, Frances Brester.
High point 17 & under: Sydney Anderson.
High point 18 & over: Marlene Smith.
