Judo

(from Billings unless noted)

White/Yellow/Orange Age (7-8): (Tie) Kole Blajszczak, Casper, WY; Victor Stedillie, Casper, WY; (tie) Kolbie Charette; Grady Groshans; Jace Rauch, Butte.

Green/Blue Age (17-up): Kylecia Marler, Casper, WY; Ella Reed, Casper, WY; Cindy Barnhart.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (9-11): Kale Izatt; Aniyah Clayton, Casper, WY.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (4-5): Aedan Flannery; Donovan Doll.

Orange/Green/Blue Age (9-10): Scout Sim, Boise, ID; Trace Blajszczak, Casper, WY; Danyka Doll.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (17-up): Amy Bocckel; Allie Urbanski, Missoula.

White/Purple Age (11-13): Izayah Widdicombe; Trae Mulgado, Mills, WY; Michael Cox, Casper, WY.

Green/Brown Age (13-17): Emmanuel Brookman; Azael Widdicombe; Tanner Fouch.

Green/Blue Age (17-up): JR Friesen; DJ Groshans.

Yellow/Green Age (12-15): Olivia Smith, Casper, WY; Hailey Rogers, Meridain, ID; Tess Milne, Mills, WY.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (6-7): Sailer Sim, Boise, ID; Ronan Barnhart; Hadley Downing.

Green/Blue Age (10-11): Tayden Norby; Landon Smith, Casper, WY.

Green/Blue Age (9-11): Scout Sim, Boise, ID; Holden Hoiness, Laurel; Riley Charette.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (8-10): Natalie Cox, Casper, WY; Deaira Clayton, Casper, WY; Harper Downing.

White/Yellow/Orange Age (8-9): Aayden Rodgers, Casper , WY; Thaya Norby; (tie) Titus Friesen; Kellun Milne, Casper, WY.

Black Age (17-up): Ben Randolph; (tie) Daniel Pack, Missoul and Ryan Fink, Dickinson, ND; Trey Croft, Worden.

Tags

Load comments