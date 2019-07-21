Judo
(from Billings unless noted)
White/Yellow/Orange Age (7-8): (Tie) Kole Blajszczak, Casper, WY; Victor Stedillie, Casper, WY; (tie) Kolbie Charette; Grady Groshans; Jace Rauch, Butte.
Green/Blue Age (17-up): Kylecia Marler, Casper, WY; Ella Reed, Casper, WY; Cindy Barnhart.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (9-11): Kale Izatt; Aniyah Clayton, Casper, WY.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (4-5): Aedan Flannery; Donovan Doll.
Orange/Green/Blue Age (9-10): Scout Sim, Boise, ID; Trace Blajszczak, Casper, WY; Danyka Doll.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (17-up): Amy Bocckel; Allie Urbanski, Missoula.
White/Purple Age (11-13): Izayah Widdicombe; Trae Mulgado, Mills, WY; Michael Cox, Casper, WY.
Green/Brown Age (13-17): Emmanuel Brookman; Azael Widdicombe; Tanner Fouch.
Green/Blue Age (17-up): JR Friesen; DJ Groshans.
Yellow/Green Age (12-15): Olivia Smith, Casper, WY; Hailey Rogers, Meridain, ID; Tess Milne, Mills, WY.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (6-7): Sailer Sim, Boise, ID; Ronan Barnhart; Hadley Downing.
Green/Blue Age (10-11): Tayden Norby; Landon Smith, Casper, WY.
Green/Blue Age (9-11): Scout Sim, Boise, ID; Holden Hoiness, Laurel; Riley Charette.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (8-10): Natalie Cox, Casper, WY; Deaira Clayton, Casper, WY; Harper Downing.
White/Yellow/Orange Age (8-9): Aayden Rodgers, Casper , WY; Thaya Norby; (tie) Titus Friesen; Kellun Milne, Casper, WY.
Black Age (17-up): Ben Randolph; (tie) Daniel Pack, Missoul and Ryan Fink, Dickinson, ND; Trey Croft, Worden.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.