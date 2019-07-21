Powerlifting
Full power
Female 84 kg Class Master I (40-49): Suzanne Ady.
Female 84+ kg Class Master I (40-49): Kate Brandt.
Female 84 kg Class Open (14-up): Suzanne Ady.
Female 63kg Class Open (14-up): Gwendolyn Kamowski.
Male 105 kg Class Master I (40-49): James Johnson.
Male 120+ kg Class Open (14-up): Bryan Singer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.