Rifle Pistol – Muzzle Loading results

(From Billings, unless noted)

Bench rest Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre; James K. Griggs, Havre.

Curly Wolf: Thomas Brown, Havre; Cliff Plum, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre.

Flintlock Aggregate: Stretch Bohnet; Thomas Brown, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre.

One Gun Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Thomas Brown, Havre; (tie) Roger Roebling, Dayton, Wyo.; James K. Griggs, Havre.

One Gun First Time Shooter: Page Wallis.

Percussion Aggregate: Thomas Brown, Havre; Cliff Plum, Havre; Robert Doney, Havre.

Pistol Aggregate: Thomas Brown, Havre; Brad Bender, Havre.

Seniors' Aggregate: Robert Doney, Havre; Kathy Lynch, Havre; James K. Griggs, Havre.

Women's Aggregate: Kathy Lynch, Havre.

Bull’s-Eye results

Air Pistol Expert: Lew Muller; Dustin Greenwood.

Air Pistol Marksman: Jimmy Sutton.

Air Pistol Match Winner: Wes Muller.

BB Gun 10: Keegan Kennedy; Reagan Heath; Rig Elton.

BB Gun 11-12: Allyn Carpenter; Dawson Serock; Dean Green.

BB Gun 13-14: Emmy Serock; Kiarra Kennedy; Lane Kraft.

BB Gun Match Winner: Ethan Bates.

BB Gun New Shooter: Colton Carlson.

High Power Rifle 1st Marksman: Brian Seibert.

High Power Rifle 1st Master: Bill Heitler.

High Power Rifle Match Winner: Paul Thurmond.

International Center Fire Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.

International Center Fire Pistol: Donald Strom; Fred Love.

International Center Fire Pistol Hi Sr.: Lew Muller.

International Standard Pistol Expert: Lew Muller; Wes Muller.

International Standard Pistol Hi Sr.: Donald Strom.

International Standard Pistol Marksman: Fred Love.

International Standard Pistol Match Winner: Jimmy Sutton.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Inter. Jr.: Maddison Crockett; Ruff Elton; Joleigh Petrik.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Jr.: Shane Berens.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Master: John Hawkins.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Match Winner: Mallory Simons.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Sharpshooter: Chris Levine.

Precision Air Rifle 3P Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Inter. Jr.: Ruff Elton; Maddison Crockett; Joleigh Petrik.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Jr..: Shane Berens.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Master: Morgan Erickson; John Hawkins.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Match Winner: Mallory Simons.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sharpshooter: Debb Hawkins; Chris Levine.

Precision Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland; Kamdyn McFarland.

Progressive Pistol Match Winner: Cooper Nansel.

Progressive Pistol New Shooter: Wyatt Manolis.

Progressive Pistol Standing: Cadenence Blankenship.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Expert: Bill Heitler.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Hi Inter. Jr..: Ruff Elton.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Hi Sr.: Chris Levine.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Marksman: Ainsley McFarland.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Master: John Hawkins.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Match Winner: Shane Berens.

Smallbore 50 Yards Position Sharpshooter: Maddison Crockett.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Expert: Chris Levine.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Sr.: Debb Hawkins.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Sub Jr..: Kamdyn McFarland.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Hi Woman: Maddison Crockett.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Marksman: Ainsley McFarland.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Master: Shane Berens.

Smallbore 50 Yards Prone Match Winner: John Hawkins.

Sporter Air Rifle 3P 16: Sidney Scherman.

Sporter Air Rifle 3P 12-13: Ethan Bates; Gianna Gutowsky; Allyn Carpenter.

Sporter Air Rifle 3P Match Winner: Cooper Nansel.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Inter. Jr.: Cadenence Blankenship.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Match Winner: Gianna Gutowsky.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Prone Sub Jr.: Allyn Carpenter; Cooper Nansel; Ethan Bates.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Inter. Jr.: Sidney Scherman.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Match Winner: Ethan Bates.

Sporter Air Rifle 40 Shot Standing Sub Jr.: Cooper Nansel.

Rifle Pistol - Silhouettes results

(From Billings, unless noted)

Center Fire Open Sights C: Ron Vander Brink.

Center Fire Open Sights Match Winner: George Hudak.

Center Fire Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.

Heavy 10# Rifle Peep Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

Heavy 10# Rifle Peep Scope Sr.: Tom Canapi.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope B: Ron Vander Brink.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope High Woman: Sharla Thompson, Park City.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Jr.: Ruff Elton, Roberts.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Sr. Overall: Randy Grow.

Heavy 10# Rifle Scope Sub Jr.: Ainsley McFarland.

Rimfire Pistol Open Sights B: Ron Vander Brink.

Rimfire Pistol Open Sights C: Dick Hamilton.

Rimfire Pistol Open Sights High Woman: Jane Hamilton.

Rimfire Pistol Open Sights Match Winner: George Hudak.

Rimfire Pistol Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.

Rimfire Pistol Scope C: Dick Hamilton.

Rimfire Pistol Scope Match Winner: Dan Walker.

Sporter Rifle Open Sights Match Winner: John Hart, Laurel.

Sporter Rifle Open Sights Sr.: Tom Canapi.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope A: Dan Walker.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope A Jr..: Emmy Serock.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope AA: Kamdryn McFarland.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope B: George Hudak, ; Pete Seigel.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope B Jr..: Ainsley McFarland.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

Sporter Rifle Peep Scope New Shooter: Ally Carpenter, Joliet.

Sporter Rifle Scope A: John Hart, Laurel; Dawson Serock.

Sporter Rifle Scope A Jr..: Case Heupel, ; Jax Heupel.

Sporter Rifle Scope A Jr.. Woman: Kamdryn McFarland.

Sporter Rifle Scope A Sr.: Dan Walker, ; Tom Canapi.

Sporter Rifle Scope A Woman: Debb Hawkins, Dillon.

Sporter Rifle Scope AA: Jerry Mueller, ; John Hawkins, Dillon.

Sporter Rifle Scope AA Woman: Sharla Thompson, Park City.

Sporter Rifle Scope AAA: Ruff Elton, Roberts; Randy Grow.

Sporter Rifle Scope High Jr..: Ainsley McFarland.

Sporter Rifle Scope High Sr.: Mac Clark.

Sporter Rifle Scope Match Winner: Shane Berens, Red Lodge.

Sporter Rifle Scope New Shooter: Rig Elton, Roberts.

Sporter Rifle Scope New Woman Shooter: Ally Carpenter, Joliet.

