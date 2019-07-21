Softball

Men's Upper: Indians Softball, H &R Softball, Against the Spread

Men's Middle: Hansers Diamonds, Rio Grand Casino/CJ's, Western Sugar

Men's Lower: Americlean, Altimus, Barken Trucking

Womens: Squire, Orange Theory/Sweat, High Horse

Coed C/D: Cornwell Tools, Skoden, System Northwest

Coed E: Poppin Homers, Andy's, Oaks 

