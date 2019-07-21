Big Sky State Games

TaeKwonDo

from Billings unless noted

Board Breaking Green Belt and Above Age (All): Malachi Smith; Beau Badura, Powell, WY; (tie) Reigan Badura, Powell, WY; Richard Mangali, Powell, WY

Board Breaking White/Yellow/Green Age (All): Logun Badura, Powell, WY; Maliki Horseroads; (tie) Kale Izatt and Tallin White, Powell, WY

Forms Green Belt and Above Age (17-up): Seth Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Austin Petak; Richard Mengali, Lovell, WY

Forms Brown/Black Stripe Age (11-12): Zoe Doll; Connor Borsum

Forms Green Blue Stripe Age (13-14): Trent Wagner; Reigan Badura, Powell, WY; Tallin White, Powell, WY

Forms Green/Blue Age (9-13): Sasha McCrone; Harper Downing; Tristin Kufman

Forms Green/Blue Age (11-12): Maggie Nay; Kale Izatt; Matthew Horn-Charnesky

Forms Green/Blue Age (8-12): Kimberlie Woods; Owen Horn-Charnesky; Taven Pate

Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (8-12): Taylor Peters, Powell, WY; Elliot Perez; Kyla Woods

Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (9-11): Zander Cope; Kylie Deible; Matthew Nynas

Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (7-9): Egor Efimerechenko; Tug Cadwallader, Powell, WY; Kurtis Zeller, Meeteetse, WY

Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (6-8): Aspen French, Powell, WY; Hayden Peters, Powell, WY; Hadley Downing

Forms White/Yellow/Green Age (17 &up): Marcus Nynas; Beau Badura, Powell, WY; Cassie Glenn, Powell, WY

Free Fighting Red-Black Age (17-up): Seth Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Malachi Smith; William Buzzell, Hamilton

Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (13-20): Trent Wagner; Richard Mangali, Powell, WY

Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (9-13): Sasha McCrone; Kimberlie Woods; Maggie Nay

Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (11-12): Matthew Horn-Charnesky; Logun Badura, Powell, WY

Taekwondo Free Fighting Yellow/Green/Blue Age (11-12): Owen Horn-Charnesky; Zander Cope; Tristin Kaufman

Free Fighting Yellow Age (9): Kylie Deibele; Kyla Woods

Free Fighting Yellow/Green Stripe Age (7-9): Nathan Amestoy; Egor Efimchenko; Tug Cadwallader

Taekwondo Free Fighting Yellow Age (6-8): Aspen French, Powell, WY; Hadley Downing

Team Sparring All Age (5-13): Blue Team; Red Team

