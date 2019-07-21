TaeKwonDo
from Billings unless noted
Board Breaking Green Belt and Above Age (All): Malachi Smith; Beau Badura, Powell, WY; (tie) Reigan Badura, Powell, WY; Richard Mangali, Powell, WY
Board Breaking White/Yellow/Green Age (All): Logun Badura, Powell, WY; Maliki Horseroads; (tie) Kale Izatt and Tallin White, Powell, WY
Forms Green Belt and Above Age (17-up): Seth Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Austin Petak; Richard Mengali, Lovell, WY
Forms Brown/Black Stripe Age (11-12): Zoe Doll; Connor Borsum
Forms Green Blue Stripe Age (13-14): Trent Wagner; Reigan Badura, Powell, WY; Tallin White, Powell, WY
Forms Green/Blue Age (9-13): Sasha McCrone; Harper Downing; Tristin Kufman
Forms Green/Blue Age (11-12): Maggie Nay; Kale Izatt; Matthew Horn-Charnesky
Forms Green/Blue Age (8-12): Kimberlie Woods; Owen Horn-Charnesky; Taven Pate
Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (8-12): Taylor Peters, Powell, WY; Elliot Perez; Kyla Woods
Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (9-11): Zander Cope; Kylie Deible; Matthew Nynas
Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (7-9): Egor Efimerechenko; Tug Cadwallader, Powell, WY; Kurtis Zeller, Meeteetse, WY
Forms Yellow/Green Stripe Age (6-8): Aspen French, Powell, WY; Hayden Peters, Powell, WY; Hadley Downing
Forms White/Yellow/Green Age (17 &up): Marcus Nynas; Beau Badura, Powell, WY; Cassie Glenn, Powell, WY
Free Fighting Red-Black Age (17-up): Seth Partenheimer, Powell, WY; Malachi Smith; William Buzzell, Hamilton
Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (13-20): Trent Wagner; Richard Mangali, Powell, WY
Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (9-13): Sasha McCrone; Kimberlie Woods; Maggie Nay
Free Fighting Green/Blue Age (11-12): Matthew Horn-Charnesky; Logun Badura, Powell, WY
Taekwondo Free Fighting Yellow/Green/Blue Age (11-12): Owen Horn-Charnesky; Zander Cope; Tristin Kaufman
Free Fighting Yellow Age (9): Kylie Deibele; Kyla Woods
Free Fighting Yellow/Green Stripe Age (7-9): Nathan Amestoy; Egor Efimchenko; Tug Cadwallader
Taekwondo Free Fighting Yellow Age (6-8): Aspen French, Powell, WY; Hadley Downing
Team Sparring All Age (5-13): Blue Team; Red Team
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.