BILLINGS — On Saturday night in Las Vegas, Koby Jeffers will be far from his native Belize when he enters the mixed martial arts cage at the Thomas & Mack Center.
Jeffers, who graduated from Billings Senior in 2013, is scheduled to compete against Billy Elekana in the main event at Tuff-N-Uff’s Pack the Mack. The match is for the world amateur light heavyweight championship (205-pound) title. The fight is scheduled for three, three-minute rounds.
Elekana, of Las Vegas, is the champion with a 6-0-1 record, including four wins by stoppage. Jeffers is 5-0. None of Jeffers’ five fights have gone the distance as he’s won every one of his bouts by knockout or referee stops contest.
Jeffers, who trains at the Grindhouse in Billings, is confident entering the match. Jeffers said Elekana is a “fast, well-composed fighter,” but he feels Elekana doesn’t have the power to knock him out.
“I am super excited. Lots of my buddies are flying or driving there. My mom and her husband are going to fly out. My dad is coming up from Belize,” Jeffers said. “I’ll have eight other people from Belize there. … It is super cool that I have people from Belize that will be there. It is super exciting to go to Vegas, but it doesn’t change my mentality or game plan. At the end of the day, you are stepping into a ring to fight a guy. But, it is just another stepping stone to the big picture.”
Jeffers’ coach at the Grindhouse, Will Grundhauser, said as far as amateur cards go, Pack the Mack is at the top of the list. Grundhauser said representatives from several MMA professional organizations will be in attendance scouting the fighters. Free tickets were available to fans, and last year, Pack the Mack drew 13,500 spectators, Grundhauser said. According to Grundhauser, 15,000 fans are expected at the Thomas & Mack Center on Saturday.
“It’s always one of their (Tuff-N-Uff’s) biggest highlight shows of the year,” Grundhauser said. “It’s at UNLV. … For an amateur show, you can’t fight in a venue anywhere else like that.”
Rankings by Tapology have Jeffers rated as the sixth best amateur light heavyweight in the western United States. Elekana tops the list of 222 ranked fighters. Jeffers is the Fusion Fight League interim light heavyweight champion and the Intense Cage Fighting heavyweight champion.
“(Elekana) is the No. 1 highly-touted amateur out of Las Vegas. It is his hometown and we are fighting a hometown guy,” Grundhauser, who will be in Jeffers’ corner Saturday, said. “We couldn’t find a better opponent to fight, even pro. We’d have a hard time finding an athlete that good.”
It will be the first time Jeffers has stepped into the MMA cage outside of the state of Montana. He has competed three times at First Interstate Arena at MetraPark, once at the Big Horn Resort in Billings and once at Pacific Steel & Recycling Arena in Great Falls.
While he is excited to be fighting in Las Vegas, Jeffers is putting the match into perspective.
“Nothing is different. I’m just stepping into a ring to fight one other guy,” Jeffers said in a phone call with 406mtsports.com while in his room at Hooters Casino Hotel on Thursday. “There will be 15,000 people in the crowd, so the roar will be a little louder.”
Some local fight fans know 6-foot-2 Jeffers as "Big Red," a ring name given to him by Fusion Fight League promoters because of his red hair. Jeffers said some reference the Cincinnati Reds "Big Red Machine" teams of the 1970s, and others World Wrestling Entertainment's Kane "The Big Red Machine," when calling him "Big Red." However, even in high school, Jeffers occasionally was referred to as "Big Red."
"I don't claim it, I just go along with whatever," Jeffers said of the ring name. "I guess in high school my buddies would call me 'Big Red'. You know how sports are in the Midwest, it's always your last name or a nickname."
Jeffers, who celebrated his 24th birthday on Tuesday, was born in Belize. His father, Tim, grew up on a ranch north of Ryegate. After high school, Tim drove trucks but did not like the cold Montana winters and experienced hay fever in the summer. Tim had read a story in a magazine about Belize. He decided to settle in Belize and “convinced my mom (Kathy) to go there,” Jeffers said.
As a youth in the summers, Jeffers returned to Montana and spent time in Billings, Lodge Grass and Ryegate.
“My grandfather had a ranch in Lodge Grass and just north of Ryegate,” Jeffers said. “That is where I would spend my summers with my grandpa and getting the Montana side of things done.”
Kathy and Koby returned to Montana in time for him to start middle school in Billings.
“When I got to seventh grade, I really wanted to play sports and my parents were thinking about what I would do in high school,” Jeffers said. “We didn’t have the best high school in Belize. We moved here in middle school so I could play football and basketball, which we didn’t have in Belize.”
At Senior High, Jeffers played football and wrestled. He was also a member of the track and field team as a senior and competed in shot put and discus. After graduating from Senior, Jeffers said he attended college for a short time.
“School wasn’t my thing, either. I goofed off,” he said. “I found fighting. I met this coach, Will (Grundhauser), and he owned a gym and we kicked it off really well. I wrestled in high school, four years at Senior. That gave me the strong base to be able to go into fighting.”
Jeffers stopped Joe Murdock in the first round in his debut fight on March 6, 2015. A little over two months later, he won a bout against Austin Blackman when the referee stopped the contest in the first round.
After his first two fights, Jeffers decided he wanted to do something else.
“I got it in my head I wanted to make money. I got my real estate license. I left for two years and was down in Belize and opened up a real estate agency with my dad,” he said. “I was not happy. I thought I was doing the right thing, but I wasn’t. A close family friend of mine looked at me and said, ‘Koby, what are you doing here? You can sell real estate the rest of your life. You were a good fighter.’
“Two months later I bought a ticket back to the U.S. I’ve been back in Billings for two years and haven’t been back in Belize since as I make a mission to do the most I can do with this sport.”
In his return fight on April 14, 2018, Jeffers won by TKO over Hunter Walking Eagle. Jeffers closed 2018 with a win by knockout over Chris Green in December. Jeffers improved to 5-0 by knocking out Ruban Roundstone in mid-May.
Jeffers has been focused on his bout Saturday. The matchmaker for Pack the Mack contacted him through Facebook at the beginning of the month and Jeffers has been preparing for the match since.
Jeffers said he had a job at Great American Bagel, but now the company sponsors him while training, and he is solely focused on his fighting career. Other companies also sponsor Jeffers, and now he said he only has to focus on Elekana and possible other opportunities that could emerge after the bout.
“It all just happened boom, boom, boom and then I started getting sponsors,” Jeffers said. “Six months ago I didn’t know when it would happen. You just keep grinding and you are not seeing the results. You just have to trust the process.”
