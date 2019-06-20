The Colt Anderson Dream Big Foundation is set to host its second Dream Big Montana Experience on June 27 and June 28 in Butte.
The two-day event will kick off with a gala on June 27 at 6 p.m. at the Copper King Hotel.
On June 28, a free skills camp for boys and girls in grades K-8 will take place at Butte High's Naranche Stadium from 10 a.m. to noon.
Several NFL players and other high-profile athletes will be present at the camp including freestyle motocross star Keith Sayers, University of Montana track and field athlete Erika McLeod and Whitefish freeskier Maggie Voisin.
The fun will then continue with a free Family Fun Day event at the Butte Civic Center from noon to 3 p.m. There will be a rock wall, speed pitch, face painting and other activities.
Fireman and police officers will be at the Family Fun Day handing out prizes.
The day will conclude with live music in Uptown Butte from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m.
For more information or to register for the skills camp, visit dreambigmontana.com
