SAN BERNARDINO, Calif. — The Garden City Major Softball team dropped its opener at the West Regional tournament Saturday, falling 2-0 to Arizona.

The Montana state champs could manage just two hits off of Arizona starter Savannah Gaston, who walked one and struck out seven.

Lyla Gergen and Quinn Hodge had Montana's hits, both singles. Gergen also stole a base.

Montana pitcher Isa Bates allowed just three hits. She did not issue a walk and struck out five.

Arizona scored both its runs in the first inning.

Play continues Sunday, although Montana won't be in action until Monday at 5 p.m. against an opponent to be determined.

