Great American Hillclimb

Riley Jacobson of Molt climbs the hill during the Great American Championship Hill Climb at the Billings Motorcycle Club last year. 

 Gazette file photo

BILLINGS — A meet and greet with pro riders who will be participating in this weekend's Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb is Wednesday at the Powderhorn Lounge.

The event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. at the outdoor patio and stage area at the Powderhorn.

Some of the motorcycles that will be used in competition this weekend will be on display. There will also be demonstration bike burn-outs.

Live music and a silent auction, along with door prizes are planned. 

The hill climb is Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club, located in the South Hills. Tickets are $15 at the gate, or a two-day pass is available for $25. Kids 10 and under are admitted free.

Tags

Load comments