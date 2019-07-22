BILLINGS — A meet and greet with pro riders who will be participating in this weekend's Great American Championship Pro Motorcycle Hill Climb is Wednesday at the Powderhorn Lounge.
The event will start at 6 p.m. and run until 10 p.m. at the outdoor patio and stage area at the Powderhorn.
Some of the motorcycles that will be used in competition this weekend will be on display. There will also be demonstration bike burn-outs.
Live music and a silent auction, along with door prizes are planned.
The hill climb is Friday and Saturday at the Billings Motorcycle Club, located in the South Hills. Tickets are $15 at the gate, or a two-day pass is available for $25. Kids 10 and under are admitted free.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.