BILLINGS – Returning to Billings for the first time since 2015, the Lucas Oil American Sprint Car Series will be racing at Big Sky Speedway on Friday and Saturday.
Standings leader Sam Hafertepe Jr. is coming off a win at last weekend’s Montana Grizzly Nationals, his sixth victory of the season. He comes to Billings with a 64-point lead over John Carney II. Carney II, according to the press release, is also the leading Brodix National Rookie of the Year contender.
Previous winners in Billings include: Jason Johnson (2013), Jeff Swindell (2014) and Johnny Herrera (2015).
Gates open at Big Sky Speedway at 5 p.m. each night with racing scheduled to begin at 7:25 p.m. Admission each night is $25 with children 12 and under admitted free into the grandstands. There are two-day passes available for $40 and pit passes are $35 each night.
Big Sky Speedway is located at mile marker 16 on Highway 87 north to Roundup. For information, call 406-998-9636.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.