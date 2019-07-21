HELENA — Helena's Mandy Fellenz led a group of Capital City triathletes that took the top six spots at the fifth annual Montana Women's Triathlon on Sunday. Fellenz, 43, traversed the course — which starts and ends at Memorial Park — in a time of 1 hour, 6 minutes, 6 seconds. She was followed by Amanda McGowan, 38, who took runner-up 43 seconds back in 1:06:49, and third-place finisher Ashley Coggins, 43, at 1:08:14.
Fellenz finished the swim in eighth-place, and moved up to second behind McGowan (by just 1 second) after the bike ride. She then opened up a comfortable lead over the field for the victory. McGowan was second-fastest out of the water of the Last Chance Splash Park in 8:18, and entered the run in the lead after the meet's second-fastest bike ride (behind Fellenz).
"I was second out of the water to 12-year old Teagan Boysen of Clancy, she had a phenomenal swim (in 7:40:14)," McGowan recounted. "I must've passed her in the transition area as I was first out on the bike. I led from the bike and into the run.
"Mandy is a very strong runner and passed me around the 2.5 mile mark. Then she pulled away at the end."
Fellenz, who placed second last year in 1:09:29, lowered her 2018 time by over three minutes.
Robin Shropshire, 50, finished fourth on Sunday in 1:12:07, while winning the 50-plus title. Shropshire also overcame one of the biggest deficits of the event, when she came out of the swim in 27th place, and then proceeded to pass 15 triathletes during the bicycle race.
Rounding out the top six were Lisa Richidt, 39, ahead of Christina Van Dyk.
The Women's Tri consisted of a 500-meter swim in the Last Chance Pool, a 10-mile bike ride and a 3-mile run.
"We had a record 165 racers this year," related race founder/director Ann Gilbert. "Sixty first-timers and 105 repeats."
The oldest competitor was 87-year old Molly Hayes of Bozeman, who completed the course in 2:32:58. A trio of 12-year-olds — Boysen, and Bozeman's Izzy Rosa and Mary Stirrett — were the youngest. Boysen, after winning the swim, finished 22nd with a time of 1:25:44.
"Overall it was a beautiful day for a race," McGowan said. "From race director Ann Gilbert organizing a great day to the volunteers that show up to cheer and support the racers to the first time triathletes crossing their first ever finish line. It is just an amazing event."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.