BILLINGS — Competing and performing.
They are twin passions for Marissa Nunberg.
Which makes the Big Sky State Games the perfect place for the Billings teenager to quench her thirsts.
Nunberg has skated, run and danced her way through BSSG competitions in the past decade.
“I think I’m a little competitive,” said the recent Billings West graduate. “But I do things for fun. I just love performing.”
That emotion is reflected on her medal wall in her bedroom, showcasing her accomplishments in all colors, shapes and sizes. A recent count gave her 119, almost 38 percent (45) from BSSG events. Nunberg has also competed in figure skating for the State Games of America competition.
She accumulated 42 figure skating medals, two in ballroom dance and one in the 5k in the state’s annual largest sports gathering every year. In January, Nunberg medaled in all six figure skating categories at Centennial Ice Arena.
Nunberg has been in the figure skating since 2009 and did ball room dance in 2017 and the 5k in 2018.
Nunberg added ballroom dance through a dance school, “It’s really cool to try and learn something new,” she said, participating in the group, showcase and novice performance categories.
Competing in the 5k was a by–product of her three seasons with the West cross country team.
“I was running a ton that summer,” she continued. “I figured it was a fun event I could do. Once I started running, I found it helped my figure skating and ball room dance.”
But of the three disparate activities, it’s figure skating that has her heart.
“I love performing,” Nunberg reiterated. “Especially in figure skating. It’s so much different than anything else. It just has a close space in my heart.”
While figure skating has her heart, Nunberg's mind has its questions.
“Especially at 6 a.m. when you’re on the ice,” Nunberg finished with a laugh.
Nunberg won’t be competing this weekend but performing still looms on her schedule.
This fall, she will begin attending the University of North Dakota in Grand Forks. Inspired by her brother Jackson who is on the autism spectrum, Nunberg plans on majoring in Communication Services & Disorders (speech pathology).
And she will be skating at the Ralph Engelstad Arena, affectionately known as “The Ralph,” as a member of the cheerleading team for UND’s nationally-ranked hockey programs.
“I love being on ice. I love performing,” said Nunberg. “I love everything I do.”
