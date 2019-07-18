MISSOULA — The Montana Avalanche 16U softball team became the first squad completely made up of 16-and-under players to win the 18U Montana USA Junior Olympic state championship.

The Avalanche beat the Butte Mining City Magic, 5-4, in the championship game on Sunday in Missoula.

The title-winning team featured five Missoula Sentinel Spartans: Shelby Dunwell, Addy Gaub, Mackenzie Wright, Grace Hardy and Morgan Holmes.

Other players were Kalispell Glacier's Kynzie Mohl and Addie Labrum, Belgrade's Maddie Tomasetti and Kameryn Gorrell, Lewistown's Jessica Morgan and Great Falls High's Morgan Sunchild and Ryen Palmer.

The team was managed by Dave Mohl and coached by Clint Hardy and Eric Tomasetti.

Frank Gogola covers Griz football and prep sports for the Missoulian. Follow him on Twitter @FrankGogola or email him at Frank.Gogola@406mtsports.com.

Tags

Load comments