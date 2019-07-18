The Montana Avalanche 16U team won the 18U Montana USA Junior Olympic state championship on Sunday in Missoula. Team members are (bottom row) Kynzie Mohl of Glacier, Shelby Dunwell of Sentinel, Maddie Tomasetti of Belgrade, Addy Gaub of Sentinel, (top row) coach Clint Hardy, Addie Labrum of Glacier, Jessica Morgan of Fergus, Mackenzie Wright of Sentinel, Grace Hardy of Sentinel, Morgan Sunchild of Great Falls High, Ryen Palmer of Great Falls High, coach Eric Tomasetti, Morgan Holmes of Sentinel, Kameryn Gorrell of Belgrade, and manager Dave Mohl.