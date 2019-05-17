The inaugural Montana State Jiu Jitsu Championships will be held at Butte High's Ross J. Richardson Memorial on Saturday beginning at 9 a.m.
The event has 233 participants age 5-40 registered from 22 different academies across Montana, the western states and Massachusetts.
For organizer Sam Rauch, who won a Sparta Combat League lightweight Muay Thai championship last year in Butte, the event will hopefully raise Jiu Jitsu's profile in Montana.
"Montana is just a little behind on the Jiu Jitsu scene," Rauch said. "We've been working on this for nine months. It's kind of one of those things you've just got to do yourself."
Rauch said that many Jiu Jitsu competitors, himself included, have had to travel outside of Montana to pursue their sport because there's not enough opportunities in state.
"We want to help all Montana competitors in Jiu Jitsu have the best competition to go on to a national level," Rauch said. "This will be a great experience to test their skills."
Six matches will run at a time with the final matches expected to end around 3 p.m.
Three champions — one each from the men's, women's and kid's divisions — will be eligible to win airfare to an International Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Federation event in Las Vegas in August.
There will be a $10 spectator fee for adults. Children will be given free admission.
