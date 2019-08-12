Golf
Holes-in-one
Brice Cady aced the seventh hole at Lake Hills Golf Course with a 9-iron from 144 yards away on Thursday. Witnesses were Brady Cady and Matt Gilligan.
On Sunday, Rod Paul used a 3-wood on the 179-yard sixth hole at the Walker Course at Pryor Creek to sink his ace. Witnesses were Bill Aaby and Larry Radi.
Terry Hardy aced the 105-yard, No. 3 hole at Eaglerock on Sunday with a 9-iron. Witnesses: Jim Weidman and Mark Gayvert.
Laurel
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Two Net Best Balls
Top teams: Mike Taylor/Ron Hirsch/Gary Elenburg/Pat Joyce, 121; Sonny Westerman/Rocky Roberts/George Allen/Jim Brown, 122; John Steele/Kevin Brewer/Chuck Morgan/Dale Hudiburgh, 123; Jack Birilz/John McMurray/Si Simonsen/Chet Birkeland, 124 (won scorecard playoff).
Top players: Low gross, Ron Hirsch, 81 (won scorecard playoff); Howard Young, 81. Low net, Si Simonsen, 65; Bob Ouren, 65; Dave Hudiburgh, 68; Fred Faber, 68; Rocky Roberts, 68.
Pryor Creek
Club Championship
Women
Overall low gross champion: Carrie Carpenter, 156
Overall low net champion: Lavon Ashworth, 138
Flight 1: Gross, Mary Spalding, 181. Net, Sandy Wilson. 150
Flight 2: Gross, Kandi Boyer, 202. Net, Lisa Perry, 150
Senior
Overall low gross champion: Clay Schwartz, 147
Overall low net champion: Riley Goggins, 133
Flight 1: Gross, Darrin Sandine, 157; John Felicion, 158; Joe Sukut, 166. Net, Ned Johnerson, 141; Pat Naglich 150 (won playoff); Roy Eskro, 150.
Flight 2: Gross, Dave Draeger, 160; Lindsay Bogan, 162; Derek Taylor, 168. Net, Jerrty Olson, 139; R.J. Keller, 141; Dan Vogt, 138.
Flight 3: Gross, Steve Staebler, 169; Pat Brady, 170; Scott Dickinson, 173. Net, Rock Roedocker, 133; Dave Scott, 142; Brad Hoffman, 144.
Flight 4: Gross, Bob Wilson, 170; Teen Patterson, 174; Cliff Schell, 177. Net, Jim Sandall, 141; Max Erickson, 142; Fred Montgomery, 143.
Flight 5: Gross, Mike Cary, 184; Clint MacIntyre, 185; Ralph Blee, 206. Net, Bruce Dunkin, 133; Dick Dye, 137; Scott Armstrong, 150.
Men
Overall low gross champion: Austin Zopfi, 139
Overall low net champion: Eric Paterson, 131
Flight 1: Gross, Bryce Mocabee, 142; Colton Hudson, 146; Alan Mocabee, 149. Net: Marcus Weatherhead, 141; Brett Amundsen, 141; Don May, 148
Flight 2: Gross, Tom Soltis, 154; Troy Steffes, 154; Eric Spooner, 158. Net, Cody Houska, 137; Bob Queem, 142; Doug Barkemeyer, 145.
Flight 3: Gross, Preecha Thaseethong, 160; Scott Avants, 171; Mike Vinton, 174. Net, Les Best, 143; Justin Hengelfelt, 145; Rick Burgin, 149.
Flight 4: Gross, Michael Martinez, 174; Todd Askin, 175; Brett Boyer, 179. Net, Ervin Mettler, 135; Jim Winter, 140; Simon Limon, 146.
Lake Hills
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Pro-Am
Top pros: Jacob McKinney, 70; Eddie Kavran, 70
Team results: Jacob McKinney/Shane Weber/Ben Southworth/James Murphy/Trae Wilder, 200; Jackson Smith/Thomas O'Toole/Josh Martin/Carey Ziebarth/Matt LaPierre, 201; Glenn Godfrey/Bill Ryman/Bob Kessler/JT Baer/Peter Brown, 202; Renzi Lee/Scott Mueller/John McGraw/J.D. Broadbent/Alex Hilario, 202.
Amateur sweeps
Flight 1: Gross, Joey Moore, 72; Jack Thorsen, 72; Garrett Woodin, 74. Net, Keith Borst, 70; Carey Ziebarth, 71; Blake Loberg, 72.
Flight 2: Gross, Josh Martin, 75; Scott Mueller, 77. Net, Tom Boos, 69; Shane Weber, 72; Jay Edwards, 72.
Flight 3: Gross, John McGraw, 81; Alex Hilario, 82; Keith Tubergen, 86; Gerry Fagan, 86. Net, John Lafko, 71; Frank Thompson, 73; Bill Jacobs, 75.
Flight 4: David Debock, 82; Jerry Smeins, 85; James Murphy, 88. Net, John Shampeny, 70; Bob Kessler, 71; Matt LaPierre, 74.
