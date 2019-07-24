Golf

Par 3

6:00 league

Flight 1: Chase Milliron 26. Field shots, Milliron 13, Jason Fedrico 13.

Flight 2: Scott Strong 33, Paul Knutson 33. Field shots: Strong 14, Knutson 14.

Flight 3: Darin Bird 33, Field shots: Misa Vasquez 17, Bird 17.

Flight 4: Dan Ehlang 34. Field shots: Ehland 20, Vinny Blanco 23, Brian Grice 23.

Flags: 10 Chase Milliron, 11 Nate Ingold, 12 Jason Fedrico, 13 Dan Ehlang, 14 Jason Ingold, 15 Brian Grice, 16, Chase Milliron, 17 Jason Fedrico, 18 Paul Knutson.

Pryor Creek

Seniors: Bill Lynn-Max Erickson-Mark Redding-Dave Crosmer 113, Rick Roedocker-Steve Schieno-Don Charpentier-Wally Sims 117, Doug Wilson-Doug Johnson-Michael Cary-Jim Rex 118, Steve Staebler-Tom Romine-Joel Leite-Bill Wagner 121, Keith Carpenter-Dave Scott-Randy Thomas-Jim Pickens 121, Dan Singer-Randy Perry-Joe Meyer-Scott Armstrong 121.

Flags: Wally Sims, Max Erickson, Dave Malek, Chuck Plum, Kim Carlson, Dick Walker.

Hilands

Jerhoff Memorial: Glen Pike-Carl Wallila 58, Bill Mills-Wally Anderson 61, Jim Buller-Tom Buller 62, Braden Todd-Curt Wheeler 62, John Tripp-Dave Gardner 62.

Gross: Jim Buller 75, Clay Schwartz 76.

Net: Glen Pike 62, Carl Wallila 64, Wally Anderson 64.

Flags: 2 Jim Buller, 4 John Tripp, 5 Russ Yerger, 7 Jim Heath, 8 Wally Anderson, 9 Dave Gardner.

Yellowstone

Seniors: Pat Burton-Kevin Brewer-Jim Knostman-Paul Hatzell 118.

Laurel

Seniors: Bill Huyser-James Murphy-Greg Hafner-Jack Roma 103, Denny Marek-Mike Reiter-Rick Ketterling-Dick McQueen 103. Gross: Denny Marek 79. Net: Jack Roma 65.

Wednesday night ladies league: Team, Therese Dickey-Ashli Carlson-Kass Crawford-Dani Wheeler 3, Gloria Wester-Linda Harris-Pam Waddell-Diane Clancy 2, Linda Frickel-Nancy Metzger-Lorrie Rimpe-Cori Lafever 1. Team points, Therese Dickey-Ashli Carlson 4, Dee Baxter-Luanne Engh 4, Sharon Russell-Tracey Michael 4, Diane Clancy-Pam Waddell 3.5, Dani Wheeler-Kass Crawford 3, Linda Fickel-Nancy Metzger 3.

Lake Hills

Seniors: Larry Brensdal-Mike Joyce-Larry Keen-Jake Ketterling, (tie) John Glen-John Hamby-Paul McLean-Mike Sullivan and Ken Acton-Bill Benjamin-Ron Burke-Dan Carroll, John Alberta-Butch Clapper-Gene Fisher-Dave Williams.

Flags: 1 Howard Sumner, 2 Bob Nisbet, 8 Larry Brensdal, 9 Jim Brown.

Yegen

Seniors: AD Flight: Russell Brown-Neal Nash 58, Charlie Peaton-Dennis Zimdars 60, Don Pett-Wayne Lieschner 60, Morris Cortez-Eugene Taka 61, Richard Stiener-Jim Hatten 61. BC Flight: Lew Gundlach-Tom Worden 56, Wade Frieboth-Chuck Willkom 57, Ron Bailey-Gerald Yeger 58, Earl May-Ted Rist 59, Bill Comstock-Ralph Snyder 59.

Flags: 1 Morris Cortez, 4 Brian Reay, 7 Bob Weeks, 9 Bill Comstock, 10 Dean Wright, 13 Rico Brennan, 16 Ted Rist, 18 Sam Young.

