Golf
Par 3
6:00 league
Flight 1: Chase Milliron 26. Field shots, Milliron 13, Jason Fedrico 13.
Flight 2: Scott Strong 33, Paul Knutson 33. Field shots: Strong 14, Knutson 14.
Flight 3: Darin Bird 33, Field shots: Misa Vasquez 17, Bird 17.
Flight 4: Dan Ehlang 34. Field shots: Ehland 20, Vinny Blanco 23, Brian Grice 23.
Flags: 10 Chase Milliron, 11 Nate Ingold, 12 Jason Fedrico, 13 Dan Ehlang, 14 Jason Ingold, 15 Brian Grice, 16, Chase Milliron, 17 Jason Fedrico, 18 Paul Knutson.
Pryor Creek
Seniors: Bill Lynn-Max Erickson-Mark Redding-Dave Crosmer 113, Rick Roedocker-Steve Schieno-Don Charpentier-Wally Sims 117, Doug Wilson-Doug Johnson-Michael Cary-Jim Rex 118, Steve Staebler-Tom Romine-Joel Leite-Bill Wagner 121, Keith Carpenter-Dave Scott-Randy Thomas-Jim Pickens 121, Dan Singer-Randy Perry-Joe Meyer-Scott Armstrong 121.
Flags: Wally Sims, Max Erickson, Dave Malek, Chuck Plum, Kim Carlson, Dick Walker.
Hilands
Jerhoff Memorial: Glen Pike-Carl Wallila 58, Bill Mills-Wally Anderson 61, Jim Buller-Tom Buller 62, Braden Todd-Curt Wheeler 62, John Tripp-Dave Gardner 62.
Gross: Jim Buller 75, Clay Schwartz 76.
Net: Glen Pike 62, Carl Wallila 64, Wally Anderson 64.
Flags: 2 Jim Buller, 4 John Tripp, 5 Russ Yerger, 7 Jim Heath, 8 Wally Anderson, 9 Dave Gardner.
Yellowstone
Seniors: Pat Burton-Kevin Brewer-Jim Knostman-Paul Hatzell 118.
Laurel
Seniors: Bill Huyser-James Murphy-Greg Hafner-Jack Roma 103, Denny Marek-Mike Reiter-Rick Ketterling-Dick McQueen 103. Gross: Denny Marek 79. Net: Jack Roma 65.
Wednesday night ladies league: Team, Therese Dickey-Ashli Carlson-Kass Crawford-Dani Wheeler 3, Gloria Wester-Linda Harris-Pam Waddell-Diane Clancy 2, Linda Frickel-Nancy Metzger-Lorrie Rimpe-Cori Lafever 1. Team points, Therese Dickey-Ashli Carlson 4, Dee Baxter-Luanne Engh 4, Sharon Russell-Tracey Michael 4, Diane Clancy-Pam Waddell 3.5, Dani Wheeler-Kass Crawford 3, Linda Fickel-Nancy Metzger 3.
Lake Hills
Seniors: Larry Brensdal-Mike Joyce-Larry Keen-Jake Ketterling, (tie) John Glen-John Hamby-Paul McLean-Mike Sullivan and Ken Acton-Bill Benjamin-Ron Burke-Dan Carroll, John Alberta-Butch Clapper-Gene Fisher-Dave Williams.
Flags: 1 Howard Sumner, 2 Bob Nisbet, 8 Larry Brensdal, 9 Jim Brown.
Yegen
Seniors: AD Flight: Russell Brown-Neal Nash 58, Charlie Peaton-Dennis Zimdars 60, Don Pett-Wayne Lieschner 60, Morris Cortez-Eugene Taka 61, Richard Stiener-Jim Hatten 61. BC Flight: Lew Gundlach-Tom Worden 56, Wade Frieboth-Chuck Willkom 57, Ron Bailey-Gerald Yeger 58, Earl May-Ted Rist 59, Bill Comstock-Ralph Snyder 59.
Flags: 1 Morris Cortez, 4 Brian Reay, 7 Bob Weeks, 9 Bill Comstock, 10 Dean Wright, 13 Rico Brennan, 16 Ted Rist, 18 Sam Young.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.