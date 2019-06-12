Golf

Hole in one

Joey Gordon aced the 117-yard No. 14 hole at Par 3 using an 8-iron. Witnesses: Sharon Olsen, Norma Karls, sharno Feeley.

Yellowstone

Seniors: Jay Atwell-Pat Burton-Frank Richter 130, Dale Peterson-Jim Jones-Frank Kazmerski 131, Todd Baugh-Ken Sandvik-Bruce Barrow-Wayne Fincher 131.

Laurel

Seniors: Rick Blaskovich-Vern Boyer-Gregg Hafner-James Murphy 199, Tom Buller-Rod Halvorson-Randy Michael-Rick Ketterling 205.

Pryor Creek

Seniors: Gross: Schwartz-Mattson 69, Felicioni-Moody 70, Westerman-McIver (no score listed), Staebler-Peters 74, Lackman-Wilson 76, Tallbull-Lilmberhand 76, Schell-Muri 76. Net: Redding-Carlson 58.125, Johnerson-Bauer 59.875, Cary-Catron 63, Sandall-Mueller 63.875; Carpenter-Goggins 64.

Ladies league, flags: 10 Sandy Wilson, 11 Sandy Wilson, 12 Judy Shelhamer, 13 Bonnie Riley, 14 Kandi Boyer, 15 Cindy Taylor, 16 Vicki Callender, 17 Connie Nance, 18 Tori Dempsey.

Hilands

Wednesday ladies: 18 holes: Gross, Candice Godfrey. Net, Darlene Rector. 9 holes: Gross, Carolyn Campbell. Net, June Larson.

Flags: 4 Shannon Jensen, 9 June Larson, 8, Deb Walker.

Eaglerock

Skins: 1 Dwile Weagel-Joe Sheridan 3, 2 Mike Milburn-Jason Milburn 3, 8 Kevin Reinschmidt-Todd Preston 2.

Par 3

Ladies: Flight 1: Joey Gordon 26, Ginny Simpson 29, Juli Peden 31, Corrine Grimm 33, Joyce Pulley 33. Flight 2: Jeanne Astle 33, Vicki Bell 34, Cheryl Brown 34, Bev Butorac 34, Linda Crowell-Berry 35. Flight 3: Joyce Ramseier 32, Shirley Hamby 33, Joyce Norris 34, Donna Lance 34, Susan Johnson 36, Joanne Dodd 36. Flight 4: Kathie Riggs 32, Carolyn Collis 33, Alice Nickoloff 36, Judy Allen 37, Nikki Rogers 38, Margaret Solheim 38, Lynn Redman 38, Donna Sipes 38.

Lake Hills

Seniors: (tie) Ron Burke-Ted Cerise-Gordon Haman-Jim Reno, Ralph Blee-John Cannon-Gary Doll-Mark Hansen; Gene Fisher-Mike Joyce-Paul McLean-Howard Sumner; (tie) Steve Ballock-Larry Brensdal-Lanny Fred-Bill Laurent, Jim Brown-Butch Clapper-Bob Frank-Paul Mock.

Flags: 1 Paul McLean, 2 Gary Ugrin, 4 Ted Cerise, 9 Terry Lane.

Tags

Load comments