Little League
Senior baseball
State tournament
Sunday
Burlington Central/Big Sky/Laurel 3, Butte Mile Hi/NW 1
Championship: Burlington Central/Big Sky/Laurel 10, Butte Mile Hi/NW 4
Burlington Central/Big Sky/Laurel will represent Montana at the Western Regional Senior Baseball Tournament scheduled for July 18-24 at Sacramento, California.
Other scores
Junior Baseball double elimination: Burlington Central 13, Laurel/Granite Peak 3; Lockwood/Project/Riverside 14, Boulder Arrowhead/Big Sky 8.
10-11 Majors Baseball double elimination: Boulder Arrowhead 9, Burlington Central 2.
11-12 Majors Baseball round robin: Burlington Central/Riverside 7, Big Sky 0; Boulder Arrowhead 8, Heights 0.
Golf
Junior Tournament
Briarwood
Monday
Boys 16-17: 1, Landon Gradwohl, 41; 2, Malachi Stewart, 42; 3, Caleb Myers, 43.
Girls 15-17: 1, Hannah Adams, 46; 2, Haylee Adams, 47; 3, Kadencen Fisher, 48.
Boys 15: 1, Reece Mayala, 44; 2, Treydon Haber, 49; 3, Trey Ewalt, 51.
Boys 14: 1, Eli Weisenberger, 43; 2, Wesley Tschacher, 44; 3, William Bender, 50.
Girls 13-14: 1, Rebecca Washington, 52; 2, Alison Shenk, 58; 3, Alivia Webinger, 61.
Boys 13: 1, Samuel Norman, 40; 2, Tye Boone, 48; 3, Trayson Hart, 50.
Boys 12: 1, Logan Connolly, 43; 2, Josh Sears, 49; 3, Eli Stenberg, 49.
Girls 11-12: 1, Holly Myers, 79; 2, Kennadie Peterman, 80; 3, Ryane Viker, 80.
Boys 11: 1, Royce Taylor, 43; 2, Colton Bush, 49; 3, Caleb Fornshell, 51.
Boys 8-10: 1, Avery Hunter, 23; 2, Jack Nielsen, 24; 3, Colin Jensen, 26.
Girls 8-10: 1, Paige Loberg, 36.
Junior tee times
Par 3
Friday, July 12
Boys 16-17
7 a.m.: Fletcher Phillips, Ryan Adolph, Luke Breum
7:10 a.m.: Will Tipton, Roy McGregor, Alex Adolph
7:20 a.m.: Jace Kirschman, Landon Gradwohl, Caleb Myers, Reese Jensen
Girls 15-17
7:30 a.m.: Barbara McGregor, McKenzie Bender, Bryn Turnquist, Madison Cooney
7:40 a.m.: Amanda King, Hannah Adams, Patyn Viker, Keli Hodges
7:50 a.m.: Meilyn Armstrong, Isabella Johnson, Briana Jensen, Haylee Adams
Girls 11-14
8 a.m.: Ryane Viker, Kennadie Peterman, Brocklebank Annika
8:10 a.m.: Jordan Nielsen, Lauren Mayala, Avery Fawcett
8:20 a.m.: Alex Miller, Rebecca Washington, Alison Shenk, Shelbi Coston
Boys/girls 8-10
8:30 a.m.: Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud, Tatum Bush
8:40 a.m.: Matteo Harris, Grady Martin, Jack Nielsen, Silas Wyckoff
8:50 a.m.: Rayden Martinez, Avery Hunter, Matthew Ramshaw, Rhett Lapito
9 a.m.: Colin Jensen, Cord Logan, Liam Miller, Tighe Stiles
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 1 Laura Wilson, 3 Bobby Tryan, 4 Laura Wilson, 5 Becky Stabio, 7 Bobby Tryan, 9 Becky Stabio; Low Putts: Linda Hartoghe
Senior League
Tuesday
2 Best Ball: T-1, Bill Benjamin, Bill Cochran, Milt Strong, Mike Zabrocki; Rob Burke, Tim Elwein, Gene Fisher, John Glen; Bob Frank, Pat Joyce, Jake Ketterling, Todd Koepp; Dan Carroll, Bob Fedje, Paul Mock.
Flags: 10 Ron Burke, 11 Glenn Hageman, 12 Jim Brown, 18 Gary Ugrin
Yegen
Ladies Morning League
Low Putts
Tuesday
1st flight: Mona Walters 15, Judy Hugelen 16
2nd flight: Jo Ausk 15, Sharlene Loendorf 15
3rd flight: Barb Junnila 16, Carol Jensen 17
4th flight: Loretta Doll 18, Donna Lance 19
5th flight: Jean Thompson 18, Beverly Butorac 19
Tuesday Night League
Flags: 10, Heather Biggerstaff; 11, Heather Biggerstaff; 12, Leslie Boothroyd; 13, Leslie Boothroyd; 14, Nancy Harris; 15, Jan Haider; 16, Lia Keller; 17, Kathy Kuck; 18, Victoria Konitz
Yellowstone
Ladies Day
Tuesday
Ones: 1, Karen Hayes, 34; 2, Linda Baugh, 36.
Flags: 3 Linda Baugh, 6 Jennie Typanski, 9 Pam Heringer, 12 Rene Freitag, 16 Twyla Best, 18 Twyla Best
Yellowstone County Seniors
July 8
at Powell Golf Club
Two Net Best Balls
Flight 1: Bert Bridger, Denny Marek, Randy Michael, Bill Bernhard 120; Cobey Theade, John McMurray, Howard Young, Llyod Hossner 126; Tom Buller, Rob Stewart, Rocky Roberts, Marc Lackman 128.
Flight 2: Roger Ditto, Max Erickson, jerry Rivinius, Terry Lane 121; Bill Laurent, Dale Nagel, Mike Joyce, Dick Kosmicki 127; Jim Buller, Dave Rye, John Tripp, Art Geiger 129.
Flight 3: Riley Goggins, Don Charpentier, Dick Dye, Pat Sherman 110; Jim Owen, Jack Roma, Mauri Kaiser, Bob Ouren 120; Jack Brilz, Bill Huyser, Mike King, Bill Lindberg 120
Pryor Creek
Ladies Rock Chuck
Tuesday
Flight 1: Gross, Jennifer Smith/Marge Simenon 83. Net, Janine Gotschall/Brenda Sobrero 61.7; Pat Pitt/Reece Newman 62.6.
Flight 2: Gross, Gina Sorenson/Cass Schwend 81. Net, Robin Campbell/Eli Cooper 59; Patty Cooper/Cheryl Sandbak 59.6.
Flight 3: Gross, Kandi Boyer/Pier Brewer 89. Net, Jeanette Bejot/Pam Kaufman 59.1; Melissa Anderson/Sandi Nave 62.7.
Flight 4: Gross, Kate Syth/Brenda Mason 91. Net, Bette Reiser/Donna Timmerman 61.9; Amy Adams/Jennifer Start 63.2.
Flight 5: Gross, Bonnie Riley/Sharon Torske 96. Net, Judy Pirtz/Donna Newell 66.2; Brandy Bradshaw/Glenna Lockman 69.2.
Flags: 1, Gina Sorenson; 2, Pam Kaufman; 3, Gina Zeistra; 4, Donna Newell; 5, Joey Gordon; 6, Jami McNea; 7, Amy Adams; 8, Irene Kawane; 9, Cass Schwend; 10, Glena Lackman; 11, Patt Pitt; 12, Donna Newell; 13, Marge Simonson; 14, Bette Reiser; 15, Patty Cooper; 16, Judy Pirtz; 17, Barb Thomas; 18, Eli Cooper
Eaglerock
Seniors Waltz Time: Dan Tryan, Max Erickson, Don Charpentier, Dan Dinardi 113; Ken Lanning, Chuck Morgan, Will Muckelvane, Parris Atherton 113; Jerry Rivinius, Greg Charnesky, Joel Leite, Glen Fitchner 115; Ed Barry, Joe Barbero, Jim Keeling, Del Denton 119; Wally Holter, Charlie Deaton, Ken Haar, Ray Corcoran 122.
Flags: 5, Jim Keeling; 8, Roy Schmidt; 9, Max Erickson; 11, Max Erickson; 15, Morris Cortez; 18, Dale Mack
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night
Shamble 1G, 1N: Scott Twito, John Tripp, Bob Blackford, Dale Hudiburgh 61; Jeff Gruizenga, Allan Brilz, Eric Simonsen, Jerry Hanson 67; Todd Torbert, Mike Hansen, Dwight Mackay 69
Softball
MSUB summer camps
Registration is open for Montana State Billings' summer softball camps. The High School Elite Summer camps, for people entering grades 9-12, will take place on July 29 to 30 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. Children aged 7-13 are eligible for the Youth All-Skills Summer Camp on July 31 and August 1, also from 8 a.m to noon. The cost for both camps is $120 per player, and each camp will be capped at the first 40 entrants. Both will held at Avitus Group Stadium. Those interested can register on first the day of the camps or online at msubsoftball.com.
