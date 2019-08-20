Trap Shooting
The Billings Trap Shooters Club is holding the Don Rimmer Handicap Trapshoot, September 7-8 at 10 a.m. The shoot will consist of 600 registered A.T.A. targets and 300 handicap. Daily practice traps begin at 8:30 a.m. For more information, www.billingstrapclub.com.
Golf
Yegen
Men's Association
Flags: 1, Tuff Harris; 2, Chad Kvilhaug; 3, Tim Martin; 4, Kenny Nicholson; 5, Steve Unsworth; 6, Harold Stewart; 7, Roland Newrones; 8, Scott Capser; 9A, Kvilhaug; 9B, Rick McCann; 10, Mike Bertram; 11A, Dennis Ahlgren; 11B, David Ellis; 12, Mark Selby; 13, Ellis; 14, Randy Martin; 15, Greg Karterud; 16, Nate Perius; 17, Jack Gaurer; 18, Preecha Thaseethong.
Ladies Morning League
Flight 1: Penny Sipes 27, Judy Hugelen 27, Barb Lawson 27.
Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 27, Mona Walters 28.
Flight 3: Nancy Willkom 29, Joyce Norris 29.
Flight 4: Judy Northam 33, Mary Hellenthal 33.
Flight 5: Jane Connelly 35, Brenda Kirby 35.
Lake Hills
Tuesday Morning Ladies
Flags: 1, Peg Dedman; 3, Janell Keeling; 6, Pat Pitt; 7, Keeling; 8, Laura Wilson.
Low Putts: Diane Cochran, Carolyn Collis, Lisa Foresberg.
Pryor Creek
Best 9 Holes
Flight 1: Nancy Schieno, Irene Kawane.
Flight 2: Verna Uffleman, Deanna Ward.
Flight 3: Jeanette Eichele, Vicki Olson.
Eagle Rock
Seniors Shamble
Top teams: 1, Al Krum/Dan Tryan/Don Charpentier/Del Denton, 170; 2, Tom Feely/Greg Charnesky/Blaine Purington/Ron Peterson/Parris Atherton, 171; 3, Ed Barry/Ralph Blee/Scott McMillin, 177; 4, Morris Cortez/Louis Diaz/John Witner/Glen Fitchner, 180.
Flags: 3, Ron Hirsch; 6, Joe Barbero; 9, Dick Dye; 11, Atherton; 15, Barry; 18, Terry Laughery.
Pryor Creek
Regular Senior
Overall Gross Champion: John Felicioni 154.
Overall Net Champion: Doug Johnson 134.
Flight 1: Gross, Peter Benson 157, Bob Weeks 163. Net, Riley Goggins 138, Ned Johnerson 145.
Flight 2: Gross, Scott Dickinson 162, Jim Moody 171. Net, Bill Tiefthaler 143, Milt Strong 147.
Flight 3: Gross, Bob Hanson 176, Randy Michael 180. Net, Scott Armstrong 139, Bruce Darkin 140.
Super Senior
Overall Gross Champion: Tony Typanski 158.
Overall Net Champion: Max Erickson 129.
Flight 1: Gross, Bob Peters 158, Ace Barcus 161. Net, Bill Ehresman 138, Rick Smith 143.
Flight 2: Gross, Bob Wilson 163, Gary Ugrin 175. Net, Cliff Pickens 139, Jerry Rivinius 145.
Flight 3: Gross, John Tripp 168, Paul Hart 176. Net, Dennis Newell 140, Mike Joyce 142.
Hilands
Tuesday Fun Night Shamble
Top Teams: 1, J.R. Reger/Mike Hansen/Meredith Reiter, 28; 2, John Tripp/Dennis Roberts/Dale Hudiburgh, 29; 3, Jeff Gruizenga/C.W. Lo/John Ross, 31; 4, Bart Erickson/Rich Hageman/Greg Wood, 31.
