Trap Shooting

The Billings Trap Shooters Club  is holding the Don Rimmer Handicap Trapshoot, September 7-8 at 10 a.m. The shoot will consist of 600 registered A.T.A. targets and 300 handicap. Daily practice traps begin at 8:30 a.m. For more information, www.billingstrapclub.com

Golf

Yegen

Men's Association

Flags: 1, Tuff Harris; 2, Chad Kvilhaug; 3, Tim Martin; 4, Kenny Nicholson; 5, Steve Unsworth; 6, Harold Stewart; 7, Roland Newrones; 8, Scott Capser; 9A, Kvilhaug; 9B, Rick McCann; 10, Mike Bertram; 11A, Dennis Ahlgren; 11B, David Ellis; 12, Mark Selby; 13, Ellis; 14, Randy Martin; 15, Greg Karterud; 16, Nate Perius; 17, Jack Gaurer; 18, Preecha Thaseethong.

Ladies Morning League

Flight 1: Penny Sipes 27, Judy Hugelen 27, Barb Lawson 27.

Flight 2: Elvira Wilcox 27, Mona Walters 28.

Flight 3: Nancy Willkom 29, Joyce Norris 29.

Flight 4: Judy Northam 33, Mary Hellenthal 33.

Flight 5: Jane Connelly 35, Brenda Kirby 35.

Lake Hills

Tuesday Morning Ladies

Flags: 1, Peg Dedman; 3, Janell Keeling; 6, Pat Pitt; 7, Keeling; 8, Laura Wilson.

Low Putts: Diane Cochran, Carolyn Collis, Lisa Foresberg.

Pryor Creek

Best 9 Holes

Flight 1: Nancy Schieno, Irene Kawane.

Flight 2: Verna Uffleman, Deanna Ward.

Flight 3: Jeanette Eichele, Vicki Olson.

Eagle Rock

Seniors Shamble

Top teams: 1, Al Krum/Dan Tryan/Don Charpentier/Del Denton, 170; 2, Tom Feely/Greg Charnesky/Blaine Purington/Ron Peterson/Parris Atherton, 171; 3, Ed Barry/Ralph Blee/Scott McMillin, 177; 4, Morris Cortez/Louis Diaz/John Witner/Glen Fitchner, 180.

Flags: 3, Ron Hirsch; 6, Joe Barbero; 9, Dick Dye; 11, Atherton; 15, Barry; 18, Terry Laughery.

Pryor Creek

Regular Senior

Overall Gross Champion: John Felicioni 154.

Overall Net Champion: Doug Johnson 134.

Flight 1: Gross, Peter Benson 157, Bob Weeks 163. Net, Riley Goggins 138, Ned Johnerson 145.

Flight 2: Gross, Scott Dickinson 162, Jim Moody 171. Net, Bill Tiefthaler 143, Milt Strong 147.

Flight 3: Gross, Bob Hanson 176, Randy Michael 180. Net, Scott Armstrong 139, Bruce Darkin 140.

Super Senior

Overall Gross Champion: Tony Typanski 158.

Overall Net Champion: Max Erickson 129.

Flight 1: Gross, Bob Peters 158, Ace Barcus 161. Net, Bill Ehresman 138, Rick Smith 143. 

Flight 2: Gross, Bob Wilson 163, Gary Ugrin 175. Net, Cliff Pickens 139, Jerry Rivinius 145.

Flight 3: Gross, John Tripp 168, Paul Hart 176. Net, Dennis Newell 140, Mike Joyce 142.

Hilands

Tuesday Fun Night Shamble

Top Teams: 1, J.R. Reger/Mike Hansen/Meredith Reiter, 28; 2, John Tripp/Dennis Roberts/Dale Hudiburgh, 29; 3, Jeff Gruizenga/C.W. Lo/John Ross, 31; 4, Bart Erickson/Rich Hageman/Greg Wood, 31.

