Volleyball
Monchina wins title
PHOENIX, Ariz. — Monchina, a U16 team with players from Billings and surrounding towns, won the 16U gold division at the Volleyball Festival National Championships.
Monchina won two regional tournaments to qualify and entered the tournament seeded No. 80 out of 104 teams. Monchina defeated the Nos. 7, 3 and 2 seeds en route to the title match. Monchina took two of three sets for the championship.
Members of Monchina are: Makenna Bushman, Bella Bryan, Emma Devries, Meghan Eiselein, Lindsey Hein, Bella Klein, Jordan Olson, Merrin Schwend and Blythe Sealey. The coach is Yang Yang, who is also the head coach at Rocky Mountain College.
Golf
Hole-In-One
Don Charpentier aced the 145-yard No. 6 hole on Pryor Creek's Johnny Walker Course using an 8-iron. Witnesses: Bob Riehl, Rick Reid, Jerry Olson.
Pryor Creek
Wednesday ladies league, flags: 1 Lisa Perry, 2 Judy Spooner, 3 Judy Spooner, 4 Cindy Taylor, 5 Brandy Bradshaw, 6 Lisa Forney, 7 Connie Nance, 8 Bonnie Riley, 9 Sharon Spooner.
Yegen
Senior interclub team: Net, Joe Bridges-Gary Ugrin-Rudy Stulc-Pat Joyce 111, Tom Buller-Jim Anderson-Kevin Brewer-Del Denton 113, Jack Brilz-Rocky Roberts-John Tripp-Dan Saunders 113, Bob Weeks-John McMurray-Norm Miller-Duane Behm 115.
Individual: Gross, Bob Weeks 74, Jim Doll 76, Tom Buller 76. Net, Pat Joyce 60, John Tripp 60, Kevin Brewer 62, Dick Dye 63.
Lake Hills
Wednesday nigh ladies league, flags: 10 Bonnie Haman, 11 Donna Timmerman, 12 Sue Sumner, 13 Toni Bender, 14 Debby Folkerts, 15 Peggy Schneider, 16 Reese Newman, 17 Sandy Sandbak, 18 Mary Sue Engel.
Gross: Toni Bender 41. Net, Jill Quade 39.
Par 3
6:00 League: Flight A, Jay Montez-Chris Larson 26. Flight B, Matt Mutchler-Paul Knutson 29. Flight C, J.D. Aldinger-Darin Bird 32. Flight D, Wade Schwindt-Vinny Bianco 30.
Flags: 1 Wade Schwindt, 2, Paul Knutson, 3 Darin Bird, 4 Jason Fedrico, 5 Knutson, 6 Cody Gunn, 7 Barb Whittle, 8 Jay Montez, 9 Matt Ingold.
Seniors: Tom Schaler-George Boe-Ray Shrader-Ron Carstens 86, Kelly Sanders-Keith Wilson-Rick McIntyre-Gary Amundson 90, Craig Adams-CJ Lockwood-Ed Steffans-G.L. Schleining 93, Jim Nielsen-Kim Flohr-Dick Wesnick-Jim Sadowski 93.
Flags: 4 Craig Adams, 9 Tom Schaler, 11 Jim Nielsen, 16 George Schuyler.
Yellowstone County Juniors
at Laurel
Monday tee times
Front 9
7 a.m.: Casey Wilson, Joseph Driscoll, Riley Gause, Conor Walsh
7:07: Reece Mayala, Cade Wagner, Trey Ewalt, Reese Jensen
7:14: Samuel Tschacher, Rocco Stordahl, Jackson Stiles
7:21: Kaden Barrett, Eli Stenberg, Logan Connolly, William Conat
7:28: Holly Myers, Mielle Kavran, Lauren Mayala
7:35: Alison Shenk, Avery Fawcett, Jordan Nielsen, Rebecca Washington
7:42: Annika Brocklebank, Alivia Webinger, Shelbi Costin, Alex Miller
7:49: Royce Taylor, Colton Bush, Jackson Eckley, Riley Meyer
7:56: Caleb Fornshell, Griffin Zimmer, Isaac Mosser, Tim Lien
8:03: Brock Johnston, Griffin Weisenberger, Tucker Davis, Brayden Jensen
8:13: Colin Jensen, Cord Logan, Avery Hunter
8:23: Jack Nielsen, Matthew Ramshaw, Matteo Harris, Jackson Bender
8:33: Rhett Lapito, Tighe Stiles, Silas Wyckoff, Liam Miller
8:43: Tatum Bush, Hadley Mosser, Paige Loberg, Rayvin Stensrud
Back 9
7 a.m.: Kade Ewalt, Caleb Myers, Malachi Stewart
7:07: Alex Adolph, Landon Gradwohl, Ryan Adolph, Nick Pasquarello
7:14: Jace McNeil, Luke Breum, Will Tipton, Roy McGregor
7:21: Isabella Johnson, Haylee Adams, Kenzi Walsh
7:28: Cierra Sundheim, Amanda King, Hannah Adams
7:35: Briana Jensen, Kadence Fisher, Meilyn Armstrong, Keli Hodges
7:42: Bryn Turnquist, Barbara McGregor, Madison Cooney, McKenzie Bender
7:49: Cameron Hackmann, Tye Boone, Samuel Norman
7:56: David Ramshaw, Trayson Hart, Landon Olson, Levi Jensen
8:03: Mike Courts, Payton O'Neil, Hayden Hauge, Dylan Eames
8:10: Collin Dunn, Elias Vesbach, Ethan Johnson, Shane Stordahl
8:17: Wesley Tschacher, Meredith Marsh, William Bender
8:24: Rowdy Hudson, Eli Weisenberger, Gage Grevious, Bridger Davidson
