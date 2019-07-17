Little League
11-12 Majors
Burlington Central 8, Big Sky 2, loser-out
Golf
Yegen
Seniors: AC: Dean Wright-Dave Pope 58, (playoff) Paul Parker/blind draw 59, Ken Lanning-Greg Sudera 59, Jack Gauer-Earl May 59, Dennis Osborne-Gerald Yager 59. BD: John Johnson-Luis Diaz 58 (playoff) Joe Barbero-Gary LeFore 59, George Allen-Greg Smith 59, Craig Adams-Dan Martin 59, Bob Skates-Bob Gilbertson 60.
Flags: 1 Bill Houghton, 5 Ted Rist, 7 Craig Adams, 10 Joe White, 13 Morris Cortez, 17 Dean Wright, 18 Bill Houghton.
Yellowstone
Seniors: Pat Nau-Bruce Barrow 59, Dale Peterson-Dwayne Roybal 61, Tom King-Fred Kazmierski 61.
Lake Hills
Seniors: Jim Berg-Ted Cerise-Paul McLean-Milt Strong, (tie) Butch Clapper-Gary Doll-Tim Elwein-Pat Petrino, Dan Carroll-Gary Ugrin-Rick Hadd-Mike Joyce, Ron Burke-Daryl Helmer-Todd Koepp-Howard Sumner.
Hilands
Seniors: Bill Mills-Bob Blackford-David Prewitt-Jerry Wolf 59, Dave Rye-Mike Hansen-Larry Larson-Dave Kinnard 65, Dale Hudiburgh-Dan Dernbach-Jim Koessler-Chet Birkeland 65, Dale Owen-Jake Korell-John Tripp-Craig Swenson 65.
Par 3
Ladies: Flight 1, Nancy Schieno 56, Judy Hugelen 61, Penny Sipes 62, Mona Bailey 63. Flight 2, Gina Zeilstra 68, Vicki Bell 69, Cheryl Brown 69, Linda Crowell 71, Bev Butorac 71, Sheri Raush 71. Flight 3, Brenda Kirby 67, Cindi Prigge 71, Alice Stenglien 71, Norma Karls 72, Joyce Norris 74, Shirley Hamby 74, Carolyn Collis 74. Flight 4, Lori Dolan 69, Barb McGregor 77, Sherry Fields 78, Margaret Solheim 80, Lynn Redman 80.
Pryor Creek
Seniors, cribbage: Jerry Olsen-Bob Riehl-Don Charpentier-Rick Reid 347, Dan Vogt-Dave Scott-Dan Saunders-Dick Dye 328, Tom Corbin-Max Erickson-Larry Iacopini-Joe Littrell 319, Km Carlson-Rick Ward-Joe Meyer-Pat Sherman 318, Dave Malek-John Langeliers-Clint MacIntyre-Ken Southworth 311.
