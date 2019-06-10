Big Sky State Games
Entry deadline nears for basketball
The early deadline to register teams for adult basketball and scholastic (youth) basketball is Friday. Late entries will be accepted June 15-30. In the adult division includes men's and women's open and elite competition as well as men's masters (age 35 and over). The scholastic tournament includes age categories for teams of boys and girls entering grades 5-12 in the fall. Tournament divisions include: 5-6, 7-8, 9-10 and 11-12. Games will be played July 19-20-21. Online registration and information is available at www.bigskygames.org or call 406-254-7426.
Golf
Yellowstone County Juniors
at Eaglerock
Monday results
Boys
16-17: Alex Adolph 40, Ryan Adolph 41, Kade Ewalt 43
15: Reece Mayala 42, Burke Mastel 45, Treydon Haber 49
14: Eli Weisenberger 45, Evan Winkler 45, Gage Grevious 48
13: Brady Meek 36, Sam Norman 39, Landon Olson 46
12: Logan Connolly 40, Eli Stenberg 42, Josh Sears 44
11: Royce Taylor 39, Caleb Fornshell 44, Jackson Eckley 47
8-10: Cord Logan 21, Avery Hunter 21, Colin Jensen 22
Girls
15-17: Haylee Adams 39, Isabella Johnson 39, Sami Benson 42
13-14: Alivia Webinger 50, Kamryn Berger 52, Alison Shenk 54
11-12: Rebecca Washington 49
8-10: Paige Loberg 25, Rayvin Stensrud 34, Lexie Haber 34
Yegen
Monday Seniors
Waltz time
Front 9: 1, Gary Good/Brian Gouldsberry/George Allen/Ed Helgeson 57; 2, Richard Steiner/Quentin Gilham/Ralph Snyder/Frank Wittemberg 57; 3, Joe White/Dave Bofto/Bill Turnquist/Clarke Coulter 58; 4, Jim Doll/Bob Skates/Doug Green/Samuel Young 59
Back 9: 1, Jim Ashcraft/Joe Hayes/Tom Dilts/Weldon Amundsen 56; 2, Tom Greenwood/Tom Gummer/Eugene Tuka/Jim Rostron 59; 3, Tom Eldredge/Tom Shupak/Harry Beauman/Gary Lefor 60; 4, Lew Gundlach/Rick Lenhardt/John Fekety/Dennis McKnire 61
Flags: Jim Sears, Dennis Osborne, Brian Gouldsberry, Brian Reay, Richard Steiner, Jim Ashcraft, Mike Swope, Ralph Snodgrass
Hilands
RMC Alumni and Friends
Scramble
Gross: 1, Greg Elliot/Brady Ryan/Robb Bergeson/Todd Buchanan 55
Net: 1, Luke Kobold/Trent Dugger/Amberly Pahut/Mike Follett 54.4; 2, Bryon Mayala/Jay Jamieson/Trent Fuhrman/Rhett Hightower 55.1.
Flags: 1, Bryon Mayala; 2, Landy Leep; 3, Mike Follett; 4, Todd Buchanan; 5, Mike Follett; 6, Matt McDonald; 7, Greg Elliot; 8, Trent Fuhrman; 9, Robert Beers; 10, Robin Tunnicliff; 11, Tom Zimmer; 12, Bill Royer; 13, Lance Egan; 14, Robb Bergeson; 15, Bob McIver; 16, John McCalla; 17, Greg Elliot; 18, Ned Johnerson
Briarwood
Yellowstone County Senior Interclub
Two Net Best Balls
Teams: 1, Lew Hammermeister/Howard Young/Lane Snyder/Chuck Morgan 124; 2, Rudy Stulc/Keith Beartusk/Bill Bernhard/Kevin Brewer 125; 3, Fred Kazmierski/Dave Williams/Jim Murphy/Mauri Kaiser 128; Tom Buller/Ken Foos/Mike Joyce/Don Charpentier 130.
Individuals: Gross, Lew Hammermeister 84, Bill Laurent 86. Net, Kevin Brewer 68, Lane Snyder 70, Jim Murphy 70, Don Charpentier 71
Yellowstone Chapter PGA Chapter Pro Am
at Bridger Creek
Professionals: Jacob McKinney 68, Renzi Lee 69, Woody Spainhower 69
Pro Am teams: Tim Moore/Joey Moore/Parker Jones/Blake Loberg/Riley Kaercher 125; Renzi Lee/Randy Holm/Alex Hilario/Cobey Theade/Keith Borst 126; Mike Houser/Lance Edwards/Rhett Nemelka/Dustin Fasbender/Bruce Tollefson 127; Jeff Allen/Tedd Stanisich/Ken Peters/Lonny Rand/Terry Thomas 128.
Amateur sweeps: Flight 1, gross, Joey Moore 67, Mark Houser 71. Net, Lance Edwards 67, Blake Loberg 70, Ryan Saunders 70. Flight 2, gross, Dirk Thompson 78, Burke Hull 83. Net, Rhett Nemelka 63, Lonny Rand 65. Flight 3, gross, Dustin Fasbender 82, Paul Jensen 84. Net, Henry Farley 64, Randy Holm 67. Flight 4, gross, Mic Kenney 85, John Shampeny 86. Net, Kenneth Wilson 76, Gary Peterson 79.
Motorsports
BMC Big Sky Challenge Hill Climb
Held Sunday
Class 40+: Lonnie Sparks, Rockland, Idaho; Todd Stuart, Morgan, Utah; Dusty Quast, Billings; Todd Teyler, Billings; Brad Cowman, Billings
600: Austin Teyler, Billings; Kirk Mueller, LaValle, Wisconsin; Luke Bonner, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Aaron Pierson, Lethbridge, Alberta; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, California; Adam Breshears, Billings; Chad Hoffman, Billings; Philip Geck, Billings.
400 CC Pro Alt: Corey Erhardt, Billings; Tucker Molzahn, Worland, Wyoming; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, California; Nick Scarlett, Nampa, Idaho; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California; Noah Shaver, Billings; Dusty Quast, Billings.
Side-by-side challenge: Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, California; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings.
Class 0-700 exhibition: Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California; Tyler Cardwell, Billings; Nathan Gerondale, Billings; Carson Holden, Columbus; Noah Shaver, Billings; Corey Erhardt, Billings; Aaron Pierson, Lethbridge, Alberta; Brad Cowan, Billings; Dusty Quast, Billings; Kirk Mueller, LaValle, Wisconsin.
Class 701 open exhibition: Austin Cardwell, Billings; Austin Teyler, Billings; Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California; Joel Falde, Elsworth, Wisconsin; Bronson Fouianini, Lyman, Wyoming; Kirk Mueller, LaValle, Wisconsin; Sammy Hummel, San Ramon, California; Carson Holden, Columbus; Aaron Trzyna, Sunburst; Ryan Wyatt, Calgary, Alberta.
King of the Hill: Joe Shipman, Cottonwood, California.
