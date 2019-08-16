Golf

Yegen

Men's Association

Flags: 1, Travis Caraveau; 2, Mel Paz; 3, John Kessler; 4, Tom Hewett; 5, Travis Bird; 6, Alan Niven; 7A, Jordan Michael; 7B, Scott Hutchinson; 8, Shane Dugger; 9, Bob Hanson; 10A, Shawn Langeliers; 10B, Lonnie Spang; 11, Greg Raidiger; 12, Tom Kittson; 13, Lindsay Bogan; 14, Kerry Larson; 15, Alex Will; 16, Nick DeTienne; 17, Greg Meyer; 18, Larson.

Front Nine: Gross, Jason Perfitt 34; Net, Alan Outs 29. Back Nine: Gross, Tracy Kaercher 35; Net, Langeliers 27.

Par 3

Senior Club Championship

Flight 1: Gross, Tom Fox 126/Pete Buford 127. Net, Jesse Mota 103/Max Erickson 106.

Flight 2: Gross, Blaine Purington 133/John Mota 135. Net, Keith Wilson 102/Jim Brown 108.

Flight 3: Gross, Mel Raatz 141/C.J. Lockwood 144. Net, Bill Cochran 105/Fred Faber 112.

Flight 4: Gross, Ray Shrader 145/Ralph Snodgrass 149. Net, Jim Besel 108/Jim Blakeley 110.

Flight 5: Gross, Ed Steffans 149/Ron Carstens 154. Net, Bart Rice 110/Bob Gaugen 111/Andy Zahn 111.

Flight 6: Gross, Butch Braver 166/Dave Swanson 171. Net, G.L. Schleining 109/Neal Nash 111.

Flags: 1 Gary Ugrin, 3 Braver, 5 Buford, 9 Fox, 11 Brown, 13 Shrader, 15 Randall Barthelmess, 17 Lanning.

