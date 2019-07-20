Little League Baseball

Senior Little League West Region

Sacramento, Calif.

Sebastian Gutierrez had two hits and two RBIs to help Burlington/Central/Big Sky/Laurel Little League beat Casper, Wyoming, 10-6 Saturday. Gabe Hernandez threw six innings and had five strikeouts for Montana, which scored four times in the fourth inning for a 4-2 lead. Montana improved to 1-1 and will play again on Sunday against an opponent to be determined.

11-12 Majors 

Heights 8, Boulder-Arrowhead 4, Heights is the District 1 Champion

9-10 Majors 

Boulder-Arrowhead 10, Big Sky 6, Boulder-Arrowhead is the District 1 Champion

10-11 Majors 

Friday Scores: Heights/Riverside 15, Riverside-Great Falls 9; Mt Sentinel-Missoula 14, Burlington Central 4; Mt Jumbo-Missoula 12, Heights/Riverside 0; Mt Sentinel-Missoula 2, Boulder Arrowhead 1

Saturday Scores: Burlington Central beat Heights/Riverside, loser out; Boulder-Arrowhead beat Riverside-Great Falls, loser out; Undefeated semifinal, Mt Jumbo-Missoula beat Mt Sentinel-Missoula

Junior State Tournament 

Butte 14, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 10 (end of round robin); First game of double elimination, Butte 14, Lockwood/Project/Riverside 2

