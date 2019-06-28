Golf

Yegen

Front Nine: 1 Greg Chavez, 2 Bill Skov, 3 Alan Sharbo, 4 Alan Sharbo, 5 Jason Perfitt, 6 Jason Flick, 7A Jordy Donovan, 7B Brian Taylor, 8 Tayler Noble, 9 Adam Roller. Low Gross: Taylor Noble 34; Low Net: Charles Smith 30 & Charles Johnson 30.

Back Nine: 10A Lindsay Bogan, 10B Erik Gjersten, 11 Will Faber, 12 Paul Miron, 13 Gary Bradshaw, 14 Machias Smith, 15 Machias Smith, 16 Ross Campbell, 17 Clyde Bennett, 18 Travis Goebel. Low Gross: Will Faber 34; Low Net: Erik Gjersten 28

Hilands

Friday Ladies: Kee Dunning 65, Jo Pates 69.

Flags: 4/13 Jo Pates; 8/17 Kee Dunning; 9/18 Jo Pates

