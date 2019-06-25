Golf

Overall champions: Karen Stensrud/Jeanne Peterson 138

Audrey Hepburn flight: Liz Halverson/Morgan O'Neil 140; Jalene Conlon/Julie Fauth 143; Ginger Nelson/Victoria Konitz 146, Susan Barrow/Lisa Barrow 146

Marilyn Monroe flight: Karen Stensrud/Jeanne Peterson 138; Pier Brewer-Tara Grazley Pfister 142; Mary Halstvedt/Joan Matz 145; Susan King/Patty McLean 147

Elizabeth Taylor flight: Cindy Reno/Darlene Rector 147; Traci Hirsch/Cyndi Pearce 149; Jo Swain/Becky Lenhart 150; Jami McNea/Kathy Cross 153

Derby Results: Julie Fauth/Robin Campbell/Traci Hirsch; Susan King/Kathy Olson/Pier Brewer; Morgan O'Neil/Jami McNea/Janet Shroeder 

Pryor Creek

Ladies Tuesday League: Kelly Torske 31, Deanna Ward 31, Jeanett Eichele 34, Nancy Schieno 34, Jane Wallace 34, Irene Kawane 34, Bonnie Wilson 38, Bonnie Riley 38, Jeanett Bejot 38

Laurel

Swinging for a Cure

2-Person Scramble

Men's: Jim Ouren/Bob Ouren 58; Bob Baldner/Ernie Pawlie 60; Ron Naber/Jim Murphy 61

Ladies: Jennie Waggoner/Linda Jacobson 65; Linda Weidler/Nancy Metzger 67; Lisa Reimer/Michelle O'Rourke 68

Eaglerock

Seniors: Wally Holter/Chuck Morgan/Doug Green/Parris Atherton 111; Gary Good/Ron Peterson/Joel Leite 112; Ron Hirsch/Max Erickson/Bill Poore/Dicky Dye 112; Roger Ditto/Joe Barbero/Don Charpentier/Pat Joyce 114

Flags: 3 Roger Ditto, 6 Parris Atherton, 9 Glen Fitcher, 11 Gary Good, 15 Terry Lane, 18 Richard Strizver 

Yellowstone

Senior Golf Interclub

Walt Degan/Dave Rye/Jim Brown/Ralph Snodgrass 91; Bob Nisbet/John Langeliers/Don Hackman/Chuck Morgan 93; Jim Ashcraft/Frank Richter/Wayne Bauer/Parris Atherton 93; John Greenfield/Rocky Roberts/Dale Nagel/Mike King 96.

Low Gross: 59 Jim Ashcraft, 62 Bob Weeks, 62 John McMurry. Low Net: 47 Chuck Morgan, 50 Jim Brown, 53 Rocky Roberts, 54 Dale Nagel

Yegen

Front Nine: 1 Brent Hanson, 2 Dave Welch, 3 Justin Jeffrey, 4 Scott Capser, 5 Kelly Sanders, 6 Justin Jeffrey, 7 Mike Evenson, 8 Nick Ottoy, 9A Geoff Thurston, 9B Joe Ferrcucci; Low Gross: Dennis Ahlgren 37; Low Net: David Ellis 30, Dan Manion 30, Jim St. John 30

Back Nine: 10 Mike Nitschke, 11A Kasey Nicholson, 11B Kent Miller, 12 Charli Stauss, 13 Stephen Martens, 14 Nick Eickhoff, 15 Zach Brehm, 16 Barry Mettler, 17 Greg Chavez, 18 Mitch Peterson. Low Gross: Tuff Harris 34; Low Net: Barry Mettler 30

Tuesday Night League: 10 Jennel Jones, 11 Mary Harris, 12 Kathleen Wagner, 13 Jenn Hewett, 14 Jenn Hewett, 15 Lea Keller, 16 Mona Bailey, 17 Jody Pierce, 18 Heather Biggerstaff

Ladies Morning League: Gross: 98 Mona Walters, Elvira Wilcox, Nancy Beeter, Sharon Marble. Net: 70.9 Bev Tripple, Pat Morrow, Sharlene Loendorf Rhonda Hall; 71.45 Loretta Doll, Judy Hugelen, Rose Crowely, Connie Aaberg

Hilands

Roy Brown/John Tripp/Jake Korell/Dale Hudiburgh 29.8; Todd Torbet/Mike Hansen/Chet Birkeland/Dwight Mackay 29.9; Cote Mangel/Mark Hunt/John Ross/Henry Morgan 30.9

Eaglerock

Tuesday Ladies Night Out Flags: 1 Susan Johnson, 2 Carol Cusson, 3 Angela Pederson, 4 Darcy Wright, 5 Darcy Wright, 6 Sarina Joyce, 7 Sig Pugrud, 8 Pat Pitt, 9 Leigh Gipe 

