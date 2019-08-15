Golf
Hole In One
Ken Baird using a 3 wood at 164 yards aced hole 6 at the Exchange City Par Three. The hole-in-one was witnessed by James Gerondale, Chris Mota and John Langliers.
Par 3
Senior Club Championship
Day 1
Flight 1: Pete Buford 57/Ken Lanning 61/Jesse Mota 62.
Flight 2: Craig Adams 69/ Blaine Purington 69/ Jim Brown 70.
Flight 3: C.J. Lockwood 65/ Jim Norris 67/ Bill Cochran 69.
Flight 4: Jim Blakeley 71/ Ralph Snodgrass 74/ Jim Besel 77.
Flight 5: Bob Gaughen 72/ Ed Steffans 74/ Ed Helgeson 75.
Flight 6: Butch Braver 78/ Dave Swanson 82/ G.L. Schleining 89.
Flags: 2 Lowell Dunlop, 4 Jim Nielsen, 6 Andy Zahn, 8 Neal Nash, 10 George Boe, 12 Ray Shrader, 14 Jack Wahl, 16 Brown.
Lake Hills
Wednesday Ladies Night
Back Nine: 10 Robin Geck, 11 Margo Salsbury, 12 Kathy Jo Eskro, 13 Jill Quade, 14 Salsbury, 15 Linda Arbizzani, 16 Salsbury, 17 Pam Kaufman, 18 Louis Frank.
Low gross: Salsbury, 40.
Low net: Iris Hart, 31.
Yellowstone
Seniors
Top Teams: 1, Walt Degnan/Todd Baugh/Dave Larsen 60; 2, Frank Richter/Bill Smoot/Wayne Fincher 63.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.