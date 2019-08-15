Golf

Hole In One

Ken Baird using a 3 wood at 164 yards aced hole 6 at the Exchange City Par Three. The hole-in-one was witnessed by James Gerondale, Chris Mota and John Langliers.

Par 3

Senior Club Championship

Day 1

Flight 1: Pete Buford 57/Ken Lanning 61/Jesse Mota 62. 

Flight 2: Craig Adams 69/ Blaine Purington 69/ Jim Brown 70.

Flight 3: C.J. Lockwood 65/ Jim Norris 67/ Bill Cochran 69.

Flight 4: Jim Blakeley 71/ Ralph Snodgrass 74/ Jim Besel 77.

Flight 5: Bob Gaughen 72/ Ed Steffans 74/ Ed Helgeson 75.

Flight 6: Butch Braver 78/ Dave Swanson 82/ G.L. Schleining 89.

Flags: 2 Lowell Dunlop, 4 Jim Nielsen, 6 Andy Zahn, 8 Neal Nash, 10 George Boe, 12 Ray Shrader, 14 Jack Wahl, 16 Brown.

Lake Hills

Wednesday Ladies Night

Back Nine: 10 Robin Geck, 11 Margo Salsbury, 12 Kathy Jo Eskro, 13 Jill Quade, 14 Salsbury, 15 Linda Arbizzani, 16 Salsbury, 17 Pam Kaufman, 18 Louis Frank. 

Low gross: Salsbury, 40. 

Low net: Iris Hart, 31.

Yellowstone 

Seniors

Top Teams: 1, Walt Degnan/Todd Baugh/Dave Larsen 60; 2, Frank Richter/Bill Smoot/Wayne Fincher 63.

